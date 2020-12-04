Why Are Guys So Obsessed with Gadgets?
The relationship between men and their gadgets is complicated. Men seem obsessed. Whatever the reason, Mobile Edge has gadgets galore.
Most guys like gifts with a purpose, they like tech, and they like trying new things. Personal productivity accessories and full-featured protective cases and backpacks check the tech boxes.”ANAHEIM, CA, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The relationship between men and their gadgets is complicated. Men seem obsessed. Maybe it's evolutionary, part of a quest to find efficient and reliable tech that makes life easier. Or maybe men simply enjoy using new tools to complete their daily tasks. Whatever the reason, this gift-giving season Mobile Edge has gadgets galore for every guy on your list.
“Most guys like gifts with a purpose, they like tech, and they like trying new things,” explains Paul June, VP of Marketing for Mobile Edge. “Our personal productivity accessories, mobile power solutions, and full-featured protective cases and backpacks check all those boxes and more, whether you’re looking for stocking stuffers, small gift ideas, or something bigger for hard-to-buy-for gamers, college students, or business professionals.”
In the spirit of the season, now through December, Mobile Edge makes it easier than ever to get some of the cool tech, hot products, and must-have gadgets your husband, father, boyfriend, brother, or other special guy craves.
GRAPHITE LINE CASES
Our Graphite Line Cases represent a fresh, edgy take on several of our most popular and bestselling backpacks, messenger bags, and briefcases redesigned using a premium graphite-colored nylon material and fashion-inspired interior linings.
CORE GAMING BACKPACK
The award-winning Core Gaming Backpack offers ample storage for laptop and gaming consoles, it's TSA checkpoint-friendly, and it features plenty of pockets and compartments for stashing cables, chargers, cords, headphones, a gaming mouse, and a keyboard. It’s available in three styles, including one specially designed to fit virtual reality headsets and controllers.
GIFT BUNDLES
GAME ON! Gift Bundle—Looking for that one gift that will cover most gamer’s needs? Our Game On! Core Gaming Gift Bundle includes the Core Gaming Backpack with hook-and-loop panel (for displaying team badges and patches), the Core Power AC USB 27000 mAh Power Laptop Charger, our XL Core Gaming Mouse Mat, and our Core Gel Keyboard Wrist Rest.
HOME OFFICE ACCESSORY Collection—Designed for the home office executive or busy professional working remotely, Mobile Edge’s Home Office Accessory Collection includes our All-in-One USB-C Adapter Hub, USB Wall Charger Turbo 6, Wireless Charging Mouse Pad, and our Core Gel Keyboard Wrist Rest.
ROAD WARRIOR Package—Developed for those successful business executives who finds themselves constantly on the move, Mobile Edge’s Road Warrior Package includes our Professional Backpack, Laptop Security Cable Lock and Key, and Core Power AC USB 27000 mAh Power Laptop Charger.
GADGETS
Xpods True Wireless Bluetooth 5.0 Earbuds combine sleek modern styling, custom-tuned drivers, and the latest Bluetooth technology to deliver powerful and clear sound without distracting cables.
The All-in-One USB-C Adapter Hub turns a single USB-C Port into a powerhouse workstation. It securely connects most devices and/or peripherals to a laptop or tablet via a durable USB-C Cable, plus provides 4K HDMI Video Output, an SD/Micro SD Card Reader, and High Speed 2 USB ports for 5GB data transfer.
The USB Wall Charger Turbo 6 transforms one wall outlet into a 6-port USB charging station. With 50 watts of power, it can charge up to six devices simultaneously at blazing speeds.
MOBILE POWER SOLUTIONS
Our Core Power AC USB 27,000mAh Portable Laptop Charger, with its universal AC outlet, is ideal for power-hungry laptops and gaming consoles.
Designed to charge tablets/smartphones, and numerous other USB devices, the CORE Power 26,800 mAh Portable USB Battery/Charger easily fits in backpacks, messenger bags, and SlipSuit sleeves.
For QI-enabled devices, the versatile Mobile Edge Wireless Charging Mouse Pad reduces desktop clutter by doubling as an ultra-slim mouse pad and wireless charger.
Mobile Edge Gift Cards
When you’re not sure which gift is right for your loved one, Mobile Edge gift cards are available in denominations of $25, $50, $100, $150, $200, or $250. They can be applied towards any purchase at MobileEdge.com—and best of all, they don’t expire.
About Mobile Edge
Founded in 2002, Anaheim-based Mobile Edge produces award-winning durable and protective laptop cases, messenger bags, backpacks, totes, and more for business professionals, road warriors, students, and gamers. Mobile Edge is known for its innovative and stylish designs, superior-quality, lifetime warranty, and commitment to customer satisfaction. Many leading computer manufacturers rely on Mobile Edge to design and build custom cases for their products.
