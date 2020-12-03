16th circuit commission announces nominees for Castle associate circuit judge vacancy in Jackson County

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – A quorum of the Sixteenth Circuit Judicial Commission has met and selected a panel of three nominees for the associate circuit judge vacancy in Division 27 of the Jackson County Circuit Court, created by the appointment of Judge Sarah A. Castle to the position of Circuit Judge. The nominees are:
Kea S. Bird-Riley – commissioner, Division 41, Family Justice Center, Jackson County, Missouri, in Kansas City, Missouri (received four votes in support).
Ardie A. Bland – judge, Kansas City municipal court, Division 205, in Kansas City, Missouri (received four votes in support).
Ashley N. Garrett – deputy county counselor with the Office of the County Counselor in Kansas City, Missouri (received four votes in support).
The commission has submitted the panel to Governor Michael L. Parson, who will have 60 days to appoint one of the nominees as associate circuit judge for Division 27.
The commission is chaired by Chief Judge Cynthia L. Martin of the Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District, and is composed of attorneys Phyllis Norman and Kirk Presley, and lay members Connie Cierpiot and Damon Daniel.
Contact: Kimberly K. Boeding, clerk of court
Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District
(816) 889-3600
Newsroom - 16th Circuit
