NDDOT temporarily closing Larimore Rest Area

The North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) will temporarily close the Larimore Rest Area on U.S. Highway 2, located 25 miles west of Grand Forks, at 5 p.m. today. The rest area will be closed until further notice due to maintenance.
For more information about rest areas and road conditions throughout North Dakota, visit the ND Roads Map on the NDDOT website at https://travel.dot.nd.gov/.
