Sen. Tony Luetkemeyer Files Legislation to Protect Privacy of Law Enforcement Officers

JEFFERSON CITY —State Sen. Tony Luetkemeyer, R-Parkville, pre-filed “anti-doxing” legislation to protect law enforcement officers and their families from unwarranted disclosure of their personal, private information. Posting a police officer’s private or identifying information online would be punishable as a felony if Senate Bill 129 becomes law.

Doxing, the practice of exposing personal information online, has become a common tactic of rioters and activists to encourage others to intimidate police officers and their families. Recently, a protestor outside the Kansas City Police Department headquarters threatened to disclose information that endangered the children of police officers unless certain demands were met.

“Police officers put their lives on the line every day. They shouldn’t also have to worry about being attacked or harassed when they’re off duty,” Sen. Luetkemeyer said. “When rioters and anarchists hunt down personal information of officers and share it online, they put these brave public servants and their family’s safety in danger. This legislation sends the message these sorts of actions will not be tolerated.”

Senator Luetkemeyer’s legislation will be considered during the First Regular Session of the 101st General Assembly, which begins on Jan. 6. Pre-filing of bills for the upcoming session officially began on Dec. 1.

