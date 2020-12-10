Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Great Food Starts Here

Visit our Website and send a $50.00 (USD) gift pack of five--we deliver.

Dimitri Giannakos inspects the factory in Lakonia, Greece.

Start with the best olives from Lakonia, Greece

Olive Oil and Balsamic Vinegars

Authentic Super Foods are grown and produced to enhance healthy lifestyles and provide the basis for great tasting, healthy meals.”
— Georgios Giannakos
ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, USA, December 10, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Olive oil and balsamic vinegars serve as the core of many fine dishes. Authentic Super Foods provides the finest Olive oil and Traditional Balsamic vinegars from their olive orchard and factory in Lakonia, Greece. Try perking up a salad, or an antipasto. It is also used sparingly to enhance steaks, eggs, or grilled fish, as well as on fresh fruit such as strawberries and pears . Tradizionale vinegar may be sipped from a tiny glass to conclude a meal.

Contemporary chefs use Balsamic Vinegar sparingly in simple dishes where the balsamic vinegar's complex tastes are highlighted, using it to enhance dishes like scallops or shrimp, or on simple pastas and risottos.

Fundamentally, balsamic vinegar is produced from Barrel aged grapes--and Authentic Super Foods provides the best--producing olive oil from their family farm in Southern Greece for more than 200 years.

Authentic Super Foods is your trusted source to purchase organic, nutrient-rich, responsibly sourced products.

Our Vision is to create a world where we can operate and perform at our maximum potential. A world that is healthy in all areas of life. Where we are working together , to preserve and use our natural resources, while thriving in a digital world. Truly living our best life!

Our mission is to transform the health and well-being of humanity, empower cultural stability and preserve the planet, by providing quality products, which ingredients are organically grown, nutrient-rich and responsibly sourced.

Georgios Giannakos
Authentic Super foods
+1 571-722-6725
info@ authenticsuperfoods.com

Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Consumer Goods, Food & Beverage Industry, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Manufacturing


