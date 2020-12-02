Another Top Law Firm Joins WhitbeckBennett’s Growing Practice

Partners at Tappan, Rastegar, Mendes, LLP join WhitbeckBennett to Lead Tyson’s Practice.

We found lawyers who share our values--fight tirelessly for your clients, practice with empathy and respect, and invest in forging the best outcomes for our clients and their loved ones.”
— David Mendes
WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WhitbeckBennett, a national family law firm specializing in family, special education, and mental health law, announced today that David Mendes, Jouya Rastegar, and Rich Tappan, former managing partners at Tappan, Rastegar, Mendes have joined the firm as Partners and will lead the Tyson's, VA office. Mr. Mendes, Mr. Rastegar, and Mr. Tappan will advise clients specializing in all areas of Family Court practice: divorce, custody and visitation, adoption, guardianship, termination of parental rights, support, and protection from abuse.

“The addition of these three great lawyers will allow us to expand our practice into Washington, DC and Maryland and truly become a full-service firm in the DC Metro area,” stated John Whitbeck, Managing Partner at WhitbeckBennett. “I am also very excited to watch them take our already great Northern Virginia practice to the next level.”

Mr. Mendes is an experienced trial attorney and civil litigator. His practice focuses on family law, mental health law, elder law, and estate litigation. His cases range from contested divorces and child custody matters, to representing family members seeking to gain guardianship over an aging parent who can no longer care for themselves, to litigating complex estate disputes. He prides himself on standing alongside his clients to solve their most challenging personal problems and navigate unforeseen circumstances. Prior to entering private practice, Mr. Mendes served as a criminal prosecutor and handled hundreds of drunk driving, criminal traffic, and domestic violence cases. He managed the personal injury practice of a leading civil litigation law firm and represented victims against insurance companies and state and local governments. Mr. Medes received a B.A., in Liberal Arts from Soka University of America, a M.A., in International Security from George Mason University Schar School of Policy and Government, and his J.D. from the University of New Mexico School of Law. He is admitted to the bar in the District of Columbia and New Mexico.

A native of the D.C. area, Mr. Tappan is an experienced and well-regarded trusts and estates attorney with years of experience spanning hundreds of cases. Mr. Tappan has additionally served as a member of the Probate Fiduciary Panel from 2007 to 2020, and has acted as Guardian and Conservator for multiple wards in the District. Mr. Tappan also has many years of experience in the areas of civil litigation, family law, probate, and trusts and estates law, and serves many D.C. charities by advocating for the homeless populations. Mr. Tappan received a B.S., in Business, Summa Cum Laude from Strayer University and a J.D. from George Mason University School of Law. He is admitted to the bar in the District of Columbia., Maryland, and New York.

Also a native of the D.C. area, Mr. Rastegar is an experienced litigator practicing in the areas of family law, probate and estates, general civil litigation, guardianships and conservatorships, personal injury, and criminal defense (misdemeanor). Mr. Rastegar is also a seasoned transactional and regulatory attorney. Mr. Rastegar started his legal career at a Top 30 Am Law firm and then moved to a Top 10 Am Law firm. Helping solve his clients’ legal challenges and counseling them with empathy are Mr. Rastegar’s top priorities. Mr. Rastegar received a B.A., in Psychology from New York University, a M.P.H. from The George Washington University, and a J.D. from Howard University School of Law. He is admitted to the bar in Virginia and the District of Columbia.

"My partners and I are excited to join the growing team at WhitbeckBennett," stated David Mendes. "In John and his team, we found lawyers who share our values--fight tirelessly for your clients, practice with empathy and respect, and invest in forging the best outcomes for our clients and their loved ones. We are grateful to the WB Family for their warm welcome and are eager to get to work!"

About WhitbeckBennett
WhitbeckBennett is a leading, full-service national law firm with a strong focus on family law, mental health law, and special education with offices in Leesburg, Richmond, Tysons, Rockville MD, DC, and Wilmington DE. WhitbeckBennett provides legal services to families and individuals, helping them get the best result possible through experience and compassion. For more information, visit: www.wblaws.com

