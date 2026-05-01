HeroHomes of Loudoun Partners with One Family Brewing to Build Three Homes for Disabled Veterans

To learn more about HeroHomes of Loudoun, please visit www.herohomesloudoun.org. To learn more about One Family Brewing and One Family Gives, please visit www.onefamilybrewing.com.

Three homesites on the One Family property in Lovettsville become the foundation for three custom homes built for three disabled veterans and their families.

Given the presence of the Gold Star Memorial, we couldn’t think of a better place to build these next three foundations for our heroes.” — Sam Chapman, President, HeroHomes of Loudoun and Co-Founder, CaseCo

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- One Family Brewing , alongside its nonprofit arm One Family Gives , has partnered with HeroHomes of Loudoun in a landmark initiative to support military service members and Gold Star Families. Through this collaboration, three homesites on the One Family property located in Lovettsville, Virginia will become the foundation for custom homes built for three 100% disabled veterans and their families.Since 2015, HeroHomes of Loudoun has been committed to restoring stability, dignity, and independence for disabled veterans through homeownership. That mission reached a milestone in September 2025 with the dedication of its sixth home in Round Hill, Virginia for veteran Zac Rubart and his family – a mutual effort that sparked conversations between One Family Gives and HeroHomes about how to expand the organization’s impact even further."After dedicating the home for the Rubart Family, we began discussing the potential of developing property at One Family Brewing," said Sam Chapman, President of HeroHomes of Loudoun and Co-Founder of the organization's Purcellville based home building partner, CaseCo. "Given the presence of the Gold Star Memorial, we couldn’t think of a better place to build these next three foundations for our heroes.”David Keuhner, Founder of One Family Brewing and Chairman of One Family Gives, emphasized the shared vision behind the partnership. “I’ve known the HeroHomes team for over a decade, and their work speaks for itself. At One Family, our mission is simple: we aim to help. We’re honored to be part of something that will have a lasting impact on these families.”The Lovettsville project represents a natural progression of HeroHomes’ work, made possible by the continued support of donors, trade partners, and community members whose collective commitment brings together community, craftsmanship, and purpose to create not just homes, but a lasting foundation for the families who have sacrificed so much.To learn more about HeroHomes of Loudoun and this project, please visit their website at www.herohomesloudoun.org . And, to learn more about One Family Brewing and One Family Gives, please visit their website at www.onefamilybrewing.com ###About HeroHomes of LoudounFounded in 2015, HeroHomes is a 501(c)(3) non-profit foundation dedicated to building houses, providing jobs, and fostering community for veterans who have fought for the preservation of freedom and democracy. Learn more at www.herohomesloudoun.org About One Family Brewing & One Family GivesOne Family Brewing is a 27-acre farm brewery in Lovettsville, VA, focused on people, land, and community. One Family Gives is its official non-profit arm, dedicated to executing a simple goal: helping families and individuals in need. Learn more at: onefamilybrewing.com

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