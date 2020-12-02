Clarification on 2021/22 deer hunting season request for comments

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) wanted to clarify that there are no changes to legal firearms for the 2020 shotgun hunting seasons starting this weekend.

The Iowa DNR is asking for hunter input ahead of the 2021-2022 deer seasons.

Prior to beginning the rulemaking process, the Iowa DNR is first soliciting information from hunters on cartridges commonly used to hunt deer in Iowa. Hunters may submit their calibers along with their justification to wildlife@dnr.iowa.gov by Dec. 14, 2020.

A draft rule will be presented to the Natural Resource Commission for initial approval and if approved, available for official public comment in 2021. A final rule will not be developed until all public comments and feedback are considered.