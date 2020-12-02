Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 961 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 195,243 in the last 365 days.

Clarification on 2021/22 deer hunting season request for comments

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) wanted to clarify that there are no changes to legal firearms for the 2020 shotgun hunting seasons starting this weekend.

The Iowa DNR is asking for hunter input ahead of the 2021-2022 deer seasons.

Prior to beginning the rulemaking process, the Iowa DNR is first soliciting information from hunters on cartridges commonly used to hunt deer in Iowa. Hunters may submit their calibers along with their justification to wildlife@dnr.iowa.gov by Dec. 14, 2020. 

A draft rule will be presented to the Natural Resource Commission for initial approval and if approved, available for official public comment in 2021. A final rule will not be developed until all public comments and feedback are considered.

You just read:

Clarification on 2021/22 deer hunting season request for comments

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.