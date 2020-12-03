FAST-GROWING TECH PROGRAM HELPS STUDENTS LAND NEW JOBS
Interested Students Should Apply Soon as New Classes Are Filling Fast
The Bay Valley Tech community has been very supportive in creating an immersive development experience; the code academy provided a great opportunity to expand upon my programming knowledge & skills.”MODESTO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Software continues to transform numerous tech and non-tech sectors at a rapid pace. Healthcare, finance, transportation, food processing and agricultural companies are all leveraging advanced software and analytics to drive profit growth, creating unparalleled opportunities for skilled programmers. Unfortunately, many code academies, which can help people quickly transition into tech jobs, cost $15,000 or more. Bay Valley Tech’s unique training program is a great option for cost-conscious students seeking to transition into higher paying careers because it is effective and FREE. Corporate sponsors and forward-thinking school districts help fund Bay Valley Tech’s highly successful program. The academy’s employer partners and tech community helps students build professional connections to land paid internships and software jobs at leading companies such as E&J Gallo and American Medical Response.
— Brian
Bay Valley Tech’s program teaches students modern, in-demand web development skills—including HTML/CSS, JavaScript, APIs and Backend—through flexible online courses and peer-based mentoring. The code academy provides a supportive, collaborative environment for new students learning to code, and affords students access to network with local software professionals and hiring managers. Additionally, corporate partners offer internships to top students and encourage their employees to volunteer as code academy mentors.
Two New Classes Starting Soon, But Don’t Wait To Apply
Due to high demand, Bay Valley Tech will offer two more free seven-month web development courses in the next three months. These online classes are filling up quickly, so interested students should apply as soon as possible.
Bay Valley Tech Alumni Finding Success
Despite having to meet online during the pandemic, Bay Valley Tech’s community has been a positive highlight for Brian, stating “I always looked forward to the weekly discussions. My instructors, mentors and classmates created a supportive and immersive environment, helping me get through the course materials quickly.” Recently, before he even completed the code academy, Brian accepted an offer for a Programmer Analyst position at Merced County. “Bay Valley Tech gave me the tools to secure this great job,” Brian said. “I would recommend this program to anyone wanting to get into the workforce sooner than later and is willing to work hard for it.”
Emilia, another Bay Valley Tech student, already had a background in software. However, she was unfamiliar with any of the newer programming languages, which proved to be a significant barrier in her job search. At Bay Valley Tech, Emilia was inspired to hear alumni talk about their journeys and how the code academy helped launch their new software careers. She found that code academy mentors from local companies were very accommodating and always eager to help when she got stuck on a particular problem. “The mentors were supportive and quite helpful in alerting students about job opportunities. Going through the interview process is intimidating, so you need all the encouragement you can get,” recalled Emilia, “even when ultimately successful.” Now in a new position at Varsity Technologies, she plans to stay with the San Francisco-based company’s Modesto office after she completes the code academy. Since starting the program, Emilia has found new confidence in herself as a programmer.
Interested Students
Bay Valley Tech’s free code academy is an amazing opportunity for students seeking a rewarding career with strong earning potential. Classes are filling up quickly, so interested students are encouraged to complete the online application as soon as possible: (https://www.bayvalleytech.com/code-academy-application)
Additional classes will be scheduled throughout 2021. For more information, contact: info@bayvalleytech.com
Corporate Sponsors
Companies or other parties interested in learning more about sponsorship opportunities with Bay Valley Tech’s code academy or providing scholarships for students should contact: martyn@bayvalleytech.com.
About Bay Valley Tech
Bay Valley Tech is an innovative free code academy, training students in modern
programming skills and connecting them with prospective employers. Bay Valley Tech
also supports the broader tech community by sponsoring hackathons, software
meetups, Women Techmakers, high school tech events and the Valley Agtech Summit.
www.bayvalleytech.com
Dori Jones
Bay Valley Tech
+1 209-985-4721
pr@bayvalleytech.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn