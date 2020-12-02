Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Stop Living Room Spread

Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today announced the release of a new PSA highlighting the dangers of COVID-19 "living room spread." New York's latest contact tracing data shows 70 percent of new COVID-19 cases originate from households and small gatherings. As the number of new cases continues to grow nationwide, the PSA encourages New Yorkers to avoid gatherings to keep themselves and their loved ones safe.

 

"It's not just mass gatherings causing the spread anymore. The virus is now literally spreading in households," Governor Cuomo said. "When you eliminate other options for socialization, people will shift their behavior and begin joining together in their homes. We are seeing the impacts of that now, with a significant number of cases originating in households and small gatherings. I know you may think, 'I'm in my house with my family and with my friends so this is my safe zone,' but that just is simply not the case anymore. As we move forward into the winter, addressing living room spread will be one of the biggest challenges in the fight against COVID-19, and we can do it, but only if New Yorkers stay smart."

  

While New York continues to maintain one of the lowest infection rates in the United State, avoiding small gatherings and practicing safe behaviors like wearing masks, washing hands and socially distancing, is as important as ever as COVID-19 cases continue to rise nationally.

 

Earlier this week, the Governor announced the state's plan for combating COVID-19 this winter. Developed in consultation with global public health experts, local governments and other stakeholders, the plan builds off the lessons learned during the past nine months to anticipate and prepare for an expected increase in COVID cases and hospitalizations over the Holiday season.

 

Specifically, the winter plan consists of five targeted strategies focused on mitigating the spread of the virus and bolstering New York State hospital preparedness including:

Stop Living Room Spread

