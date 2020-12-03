Impact of COVID-19 Disruption on Consumer Behavior and Emotions: New White Paper

Behavioral research firm InsightsNow releases a new white paper looking at shifting consumer sentiments, shopping patterns, emotional impacts, and motivations

Our research has taught us a lot about how people deal with a disruption.” — Dave Lundahl, CEO and Founder at InsightsNow

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- InsightsNow, a behavioral research firm, has released a new white paper, "What Has COVID-19 Taught Us About Consumer Behavior?". The paper explores learnings about consumer behavior during COVID-19 in 2020 and predicts potential behaviors in 2021. The examination of purchasing patterns, emotional responses, and behavioral motivations is geared toward helping product developers and marketing teams understand the impact of the pandemic on the consumer environment. The paper also covers the company’s proprietary InsightsNow Emotions Insight Wheel™, a methodology that divides behavioral motivators into four categories to help understand the behaviors of study participants—and predict the changes that are still to come in response to COVID-19 and future societal disruptions.

"Our research has taught us a lot about how people deal with a disruption," says Dave Lundahl, CEO and Founder at InsightsNow. "We are happy to provide this white paper summarizing our learnings such that marketers, innovators and product developers can bring to market new products of greatest value during this time of disruption."

The paper covers:

-The Emotions Insight Wheel™ behavioral framework on how to examine Functional, Social, Sensory and Psychological motivators for consumer behavior.

-A macro view of the initial pandemic outbreak and response, and how the early consumer response of fear impacted shopping behaviors.

-Emotional responses to COVID-19 and how various emotions affected purchasing, and how product developers and innovators can act on consumer emotions for marketplace success during disruption.

-How to leverage consumer motivators to highlight what consumers are looking for right now, how to prepare product-line extensions, and ideas for innovating in the current environment.

The new white paper is based on a long-term study of InsightsNow’s community of trend-setting Clean Label Enthusiasts™ (CLE). CLE represent a segment of one in three primary shoppers in the United States—and as much as half of primary shoppers in other parts of the world. The research studies how this group reacted to the disruption of COVID-19.

You can access the paper "What Has COVID-19 Taught Us About Consumer Behavior?" by InsightsNow’s Dave Lundahl and Greg Stucky here: The Implicit/Explicit Test -eBook Download.

About InsightsNow

InsightsNow, an award-winning behavioral research firm, partners with companies across a wide array of industry verticals to accelerate marketing, branding and product development decisions for disruptive innovations achieving a cleaner, healthier, happier world. Insights are provided via custom solutions and assisted DIY tools based on proprietary behavioral frameworks to help find answers faster, improving your speed-to and success-in market.

About Author Dr. David Lundahl, CEO & Founder, InsightsNow

Dr. Dave Lundahl is passionate about fostering innovation to create a cleaner, healthier, happier world. He is an entrepreneur—founding companies that follow this passion by providing consumer insights for faster and more successful innovation. Dave has held many industry leadership positions, written for various publications, and is sought for speaking engagements on topics that align with his passions. He served as a professor working in food product innovation at Oregon State University before starting InsightsNow in 2003. Dave holds a Master of Science degree in Statistics and a Doctorate in Food Science & Technology.

About Author Greg Stucky, CRO, InsightsNow

Greg Stucky has focused his career on the development of new methods, techniques and services for research innovations. His deep experience in the application of consumer behavior to product innovation has garnered industry attention and awards, with work featured in Harvard Business Review, The LA Times, ESOMAR World, and other industry publications. Greg has pioneered cue signals research, an approach where identifying product cues which motivate specific behaviors helps develop successful new products and brands. At InsightsNow, he is responsible for the growth of new business initiatives. Greg holds a Master of Science degree in Food Science & Technology from Oregon State University.