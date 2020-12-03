CENTRAL VALLEY TECH COMMUNITY GATHERS DECEMBER 12 FOR VIRTUAL CODE CHALLENGE
Bay Valley Tech-Sponsored Competition Highlights Rapidly Expanding Local Software Talent
Events such as code challenges, hackathons and software meetups are invaluable in the job search process because they expand their professional networks.”MODESTO, CA, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CENTRAL VALLEY TECH COMMUNITY GATHERS DECEMBER 12 FOR VIRTUAL CODE CHALLENGE TO WIN PRIZES AND BRAGGING RIGHTS
— Taylor LaMar, CEO, LaMar Software
From the Valley Hackathon team who brought us some of the Central Valley’s largest tech events comes the first ever tech community Code Challenge. The December 12th event will be held from 2:00 to 5:00 p.m. on Bay Valley Tech’s Discord Server. The first 30 people to sign up on the Code Challenge Meetup page (see link below) and compete will receive a free gift card. Prizes will be awarded to the first, second and third place teams.
“Similar to sports, competitions such as hackathons and code challenges play an important role in accelerating growth through pressure and providing feedback on our strengths and areas for improvement,” stated Martyn Conkling, director of the Bay Valley Tech code academy. Local software professionals, including Bay Valley Tech alumni now working at leading companies, will join current Bay Valley Tech students on three-person teams to solve a variety of fun challenges. These events can also help aspiring developers prepare for job interviews as many companies now require completion of a code challenge as a first step in the interview process.
According to Taylor LaMar, CEO of LaMar Software and tech hiring manager, Code Challenge sponsor and mentor to many local developers, “Events such as code challenges, hackathons and software meetups are invaluable in the job search process because they expand their professional networks. Tech community members find new jobs and clients through these competitions and networking events all the time. I highly encourage all coders to come out to challenge yourself, meet some great new people and have fun on December 12th.”
Register at the Code Challenge Meetup Page
Code Challenge competitors must be 18 years or older.
(https://www.meetup.com/ValleyWorx-Software-Developers/events/274928620/)
Interested in Becoming a Software Developer?
While other code academies can cost more than $15,000, Bay Valley Tech teaches the latest software development technologies for FREE. Bay Valley Tech’s flexible program and supportive learning environment is a great option for working parents or any adult who wants to transition into higher-paying tech careers. Corporate sponsorships and partnerships with innovative school districts help fund the free code academy. Classes fill up quickly, but Bay Valley Tech is launching two more cohorts in the next three months in response to strong student demand for the program. If you are willing to work hard toward a new tech career, apply today at (www.bayvalleytech.com/code-academy-application). Previous software development experience is not required. However, some exposure to coding is helpful, and applicants who take initiative to complete some programming lessons independently will increase their chances of acceptance into the free code academy.
About Bay Valley Tech
Bay Valley Tech is an innovative free code academy, training students in modern programming skills and connecting them with prospective employers. Bay Valley Tech also supports the broader tech community by sponsoring hackathons, software meetups, Women Techmakers, high school tech events and the Valley Agtech Summit.
www.bayvalleytech.com
Dori Jones
Bay Valley Tech
+1 209-840-0746
pr@bayvalleytech.com
