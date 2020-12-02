Miller & Miller Auctions will hold an online-only Advertising, Toys & Historic Objects auction on Saturday, December 12

Black Cat Cigarettes porcelain sign (Canadian, 1940s), 50 ½ inches by 48 inches, one of the most attractive porcelain signs in Canadian advertising history (est. CA$9,000-$12,000).

Pace’s Races 5-cent horse race slot machine made in the United States in 1934, professionally restored, mechanically and cosmetically (est. CA$9,000-$12,000).

Oval Huether’s Lion Brewery tray, Canadian, circa 1890s, 13 ¼ inches by 16 inches, marked “Standard Adv. Co. Coshocton. O.” lower inner rim (est. CA$4,000-$6,000).

Space Models UK scale cutaway model of an Air Canada Boeing 767 plane, made in England in the 1980s (at an original cost to Air Canada of $32,500), 65 inches long (est. CA$4,000-$6,000).