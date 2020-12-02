Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Opinion: Mandatory vaccinations and the Constitution

(Subscription required) A mandatory COVID-19 vaccine is constitutional and would fit seamlessly within California's existing statutory framework for mandatory vaccinations. The constitutionality of mandatory vaccines is well-settled. Since the California Supreme Court upheld a mandatory smallpox vaccination in Abeel v. Clark in 1890 and the U.S. Supreme Court did the same in Jacobson v. Massachusetts in 1905, mandatory vaccines have survived numerous challenges. 

