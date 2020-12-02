(Subscription required) A mandatory COVID-19 vaccine is constitutional and would fit seamlessly within California's existing statutory framework for mandatory vaccinations. The constitutionality of mandatory vaccines is well-settled. Since the California Supreme Court upheld a mandatory smallpox vaccination in Abeel v. Clark in 1890 and the U.S. Supreme Court did the same in Jacobson v. Massachusetts in 1905, mandatory vaccines have survived numerous challenges.
You just read:
Opinion: Mandatory vaccinations and the Constitution
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.