2020-11-30 13:54:09.25 Wright City Resident Wins $238,000 Show Me Cash Jackpot

2020-11-30 13:54:09.25

The holidays became a bit brighter for one Wright City resident. After matching all five Show Me Cash numbers drawn on Nov. 24, Jerry Harrison turned his weekly game purchase into a $238,000 win. The ticket was purchased at Schnucks, 48 Plaza 94, in St. Peters. The winning Show Me Cash numbers for the Nov. 13 drawing were 5, 12, 22, 35 and 37.

When asked what he would do with the winnings, Harrison said he would give his children a Christmas they wouldn’t forget. Show Me Cash is drawn daily at 8:59 p.m., with jackpots that start at $50,000 and grow until won.

All Missouri Lottery offices are open – by appointment only – for claims of $600 or more. Winning tickets may also be claimed by mail.