SIDNEY ABRAMS TO LEAD NONPROFIT HR’S NEW BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT FUNCTION
Sidney understands the HR leader’s pain points like none other and his experience supporting large and mid-sized organizations nationwide has powered many missions”WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- —Nonprofit HR has announced the appointment of Sidney Abrams as the firm’s Vice President, Business Development for all U.S. markets. Abrams, a long-standing talent management and business operations executive at the firm, will continue working with nonprofit leaders to create sustainable people management strategies. His appointment comes at a time when sector leaders are challenged with responding to significant impacts on talent, culture and communities. Abrams has been with Nonprofit HR for more than 11 years. During that time, he oversaw the firm’s HR Projects and Consulting practices while serving in a dual capacity as a business and finance strategist on the Senior Management Team. Since 2008, Abrams’ contributions have allowed Nonprofit HR to deliver change management, organizational development and human resources solutions to nonprofits of all mission types and budget sizes. He has focused his career exclusively on the HR profession and built recognized expertise in the areas of HR startups/turnarounds, functional efficiency, project management and HR technology.
— Lisa Brown Alexander
“Nonprofits across the nation are facing a unique set of people management and business challenges, which require customized solutions from experienced and credentialed talent management experts. Sidney understands the HR leader’s pain points like none other and his experience supporting large and mid-sized organizations nationwide has powered many missions, and by extension, enabled the sector to thrive,” said Lisa Brown Alexander, President & CEO, Nonprofit HR.
Sidney’s appointment is part of a larger organizational restructuring effort called “Agility” which will increase the firm’s capacity to support social impact organizations during this time of uncertainty. Nonprofit HR’s business development practice was originally led by the firm’s Social Enterprise Advisor and Managing Partner, Patty Hampton who will now focus on its work with social enterprises. The firm recently hired its first Vice President of Service Delivery who is charged with strengthening its consulting capability. Other client services areas where Nonprofit HR have streamlined its operation include Strategy and Advisory; Search; Outsourcing; Diversity Equity and Inclusion (DEI), and Total Rewards.
Sidney Abrams’ bio may be seen here. A full press release on how Nonprofit HR continues to thought-partner with social impact organizations may be seen here. Press seeking interviews may email Managing Director for Client Marketing and Strategic Communication, Atokatha Ashmond Brew at abrew@nonprofithr.com.
About Nonprofit HR
Nonprofit HR is the country’s leading and oldest firm focused exclusively on the talent management needs of social impact organizations. Since 2000, our staff of credentialed experts have advanced the impact of some of the world’s most influential brands in the sector. We focus our efforts on project-based human resources consulting, HR outsourcing, talent acquisition, executive search, knowledge, and research, all with the objective of strengthening the people management capacity of the workforce. This year, we are celebrating 20 years as a talent management capacity-building firm dedicated to the success of our clients.
