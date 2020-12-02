» News » 2020 » Deutschheim State Historic Site hosts outdoor Chri...

Deutschheim State Historic Site hosts outdoor Christmas Market Dec. 5 and 6

JEFFERSON CITY, MO, DEC. 2, 2020 – Weather permitting, Deutschheim State Historic Site staff invites the public to attend its "Weihnachtsmarkt," or Christmas market from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday Dec. 5 and Sunday, Dec. 6. The market will be held outside in front of the visitor center, like a traditional German outdoor Christmas market. Visitors can shop traditional German items, including springerle cookie molds and rolling pins, recipe books, children's books, imported German pop-up cards and ornaments for seasonal gift-giving. Credit and debit card sales only.

While at the site, visitors are encouraged to walk around the grounds to enjoy the exterior holiday decorations and stop behind the Pommer House for a family photo or selfie next to a Christmas tree and wreath.

For advisories due to capacity or winter weather, visit the Park and Site Status Map at mostateparks.com.

The public is strongly encouraged to follow social-distancing guidelines and be proactive in protecting themselves and others amid ongoing public health concerns. Come prepared with hand sanitizer and bottled water, avoid large and congested crowds, and please stay home if sick. Face coverings are encouraged.

For more information about the event, call Deutschheim State Historic Site at 573-486-2200. The Deutschheim State Historic Site visitor center is located at 101 W. Second St. in Hermann.

For more information on state parks and historic sites, visit mostateparks.com. Missouri State Parks is a division of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.

