Prime Texas 413-Acre Hunting and Fishing Ranch with 192-Acres of Finger Lakes to Auction via Concierge Auctions

A premier sportsmans retreat, J3 Ranch will auction online next month via Concierge Auctions in cooperation with Paula Coates of Texas Land Associates.

We are looking forward to naming a new owner who will establish their own lasting impressions and carry on the legacy.” — Jeff Cook, seller

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Located in-between Houston, San Antonio and Austin, J3 Ranch provides peace, privacy, and room to roam, while convenient and accessible to three major Texas cities. A premier sportsmans retreat, J3 Ranch will auction online next month via Concierge Auctions in cooperation with Paula Coates of Texas Land Associates. Currently Listed at $9.9 million, the property will sell No Reserve to the highest bidder. Bidding will be held January 7–12th via the firm’s digital marketplace, ConciergeAuctions.com, allowing buyers to bid remotely from anywhere in the world.

“Generations have filled J3 Ranch, creating memorable experiences for our family and friends,” stated Jeff Cook, the seller. “We are looking forward to naming a new owner who will establish their own lasting impressions and carry on the legacy.”

An outdoorsman’s paradise, this one-of-a-kind ranch estate offers 413 acres of property to explore, including 192 acres of finger lakes that truly set the property apart as the ultimate hunting and fishing destination. A world-record producing herd of Whitetail deer starts the long list of desired game, which additionally includes exotic Axis, Fallow, Blackbuck, waterfowl, and more. Hunt duck along the waterfront, or fish for bass, crappie, and gar. Skeet shoot from the sporting clay building that includes stadium lighting for nighttime competition. Inside the lodge, the great room with a floor to ceiling fireplace sets a welcoming note for family, friends, and guests. Entertain in the bright and spacious kitchen with granite countertops, large island, two ovens, two dishwashers, and wet bar. With two separate bedroom wings, a full-length back porch, and outdoor entertaining area with BBQ and stone fire pit, enjoy ample space to relax and unwind.

Additional features include a chef’s kitchen with granite countertops; floor to ceiling fireplace; log and wood detailing throughout the home; outdoor entertainment areas including a full length back porch, outdoor stone fire pit and barbeque area; and hunting and fishing amenities including deer pens, five hunting blinds, breeding bens, and stadium lighting.

“From the 192 acres of picturesque finger lakes to the world-record producing herd of Whitetail deer, this one-of-a-kind ranch is a hunter and fisherman’s ideal estate,” stated Paula Coates, the listing agent. “With Concierge Auctions’ impeccable marketing efforts and robust database, I am excited to partner with them to establish a successful auction for this prestigious property.”

J3 Ranch sits only 8 miles from the historic and beautiful town of Columbus, a close-knit community with deep Texas roots. Just over an hour will take you from your front door to Houston, 1.5 hours to Austin, or 2 hours to San Antonio. The property sits between is located 75-minutes from Houston, 1.5-hours to Austin, 2-hours to San Antonio, and just minutes from Robert R. Wells Jr. Airport, providing an ideal central location for travel. The property’s unique position offers all the convenience of the city without sacrificing any of the peace and quiet of a rural ranch.

J3 Ranch is available for showings daily 1-4PM and by appointment and for private virtual showings.

As part of Concierge Auctions' Key for Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, the closing will result in a new home built for a family in need.

Concierge Auctions offers a commission to the buyers' representing real estate agents. See Auction Terms and Conditions for full details. For more information, including property details, exclusive virtual tour, diligence documents, and more, visit ConciergeAuctions.com or call +1.212.202.2940.

