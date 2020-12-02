Precio Huevo Launches a New Service Line for Clients of Its Upscale Online Store

For those looking to create their own look and make their own statement. For fashion consumers who look for quality products.

TAMPA, FL, USA, December 2, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Precio Huevo Clothing and Fashion www.PrecioHuevo.com ) has announced a new service line to give its clients a direct way to communicate with customer service agents. The new offering is designed to supplement the company’s existing messaging operation and expedite the communication process.The number of the new service line is available on the company’s contact page. It’s all part of Precio Huevo’s approach to making it all-the-more convenient for clients to shop from the comfort of their own home—an experience that starts with the company’s easy-to-navigate website and continues through its flat-rate shipping and transparent return policy.“PrecioHuevo.com is an off-price luxury online store offering a wide selection of premium brand names, designer clothing, shoes, bags, accessories for men and women,” a spokesperson said, adding that the company features “high- quality fashion at prices 30 percent to 70 percent below prices of retailers…”Products at Precio Huevo include high-quality brand names like Dolce & Gabbana, Prada, Roberto Cavalli, Versace, Armani, Billionaire Italian Couture, and Gucci that are offered at brick-and-mortar department stores, specialty luxury stores, and major premium-brand online retailers.The online company is aligned with the new trend of conscious fashion consumers that look for long-lasting quality products. It’s the opposite of “Fast Fashion,” a trend some analysts say is causing environmental harm due to the waste of short-lived, low-quality products.Precio Huevo’s website is user-friendly with an inviting interface, high-res images and features clear, crisp, language. Products include: Backpacks. Belts. Blazers. Boots. Bowties. Bracelets. Briefcases. Cufflinks. Dresses. Earrings. Gloves. Handbags. Handkerchiefs. Hats. Headbands. Jeans. Key-chains. Loafers. Luggage. Money-clips. Necklaces. Pants. Rings. Sandals. Scarves. Shirts. Shoes. Sneakers. Socks. Suits. Sunglasses. Sweaters. Swimwear. Ties. T-shirts. Vests. Wallets.“Precio Huevo Clothing and Fashion is the ‘First Off-Price Luxury Online Store’,” a spokesperson said. “Our collection is for women and men to stand out from the typical fashion crowd to create their own new look and make their own statement.”According to the company, “precio huevo” is an idiomatic expression that originated in South America.“In Peru or Chile, the expression ‘precio huevo’ is associated with the concept of ‘affordable, economical, bargain,’ ‘off-price,’ and thrifty.’ When you say that something was bought at a ‘precio huevo’ price, it literally means ‘price of an egg’.”Precio Huevo stands out from other off-price retailers by offering not only lower prices, but also coupons, codes or promotions, officials said, adding that, “The main objective is to give to our valued customers a very enjoyable luxury fashion shopping experience, and our logo is the representation of this fundamental idea: The joy of shopping amazing clothing and fashion products at ‘precio huevo’.”The company also helps support what it calls “a noble cause,” namely Seva Canada.“To do this,” it explains on its website, “one percent of the net proceeds from our sales and also an amount of CAD$12.50 per month will benefit Seva Canada, a non-profit organization restoring sight and preventing blindness in developing countries. Proceeds given to Seva Canada will directly fund eye-care programs. We encourage our customers to support this cause.”Regarding delivery, the company uses flat-rate shipping, which means the weight of a package does not affect the cost of shipping; it typically takes three to seven business days from the time an order is placed.“Orders with more than one product may be shipped in separate parcels with different delivery dates,” an official said.FedEx delivers packages to the shipping address provided by the client. For answers to additional questions, visit the FAQ page at the company’s official website at www.PrecioHuevo.com One more thing: “Guest writers are encouraged to collaborate with our blog section by submitting articles,” a company spokesman said. “Our blog is about fashion, educating our costumers on new fashion trends.”Messages and questions can be submitted via the Precio Huevo “Contact Us” page.ABOUT: “Precio Huevo Clothing and Fashion is an ‘Off-Price Luxury Online Store.’ Our collection is for women and men to stand out from the typical fashion crowd to create their own new look and make their own statement.”

