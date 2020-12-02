PennDOT Extends Expiration Dates on Commercial Driver Licenses, Commercial Learner's Permits

Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that expiration dates for commercial driver licenses and commercial learner's permits will be extended for Pennsylvania residents in response to statewide COVID-19 mitigation efforts.

The following products' expiration dates will be extended:

The expiration date for a commercial learner's permit scheduled to expire from March 16, 2020, through December 31, 2020, is extended through December 31, 2020.

The expiration date for commercial driver licenses scheduled to expire from March 16, 2020, through December 31, 2020, is extended through December 31, 2020.

Expiration extension deadlines on non-commercial driver license, photo identification cards, learner's permits and camera cards ended on August 31.

For a list of open driver license and photo license centers and the services provided, as well as their hours of operation, please visit www.dmv.pa.gov.

Customers may continue to complete various transactions and access multiple resources online at www.dmv.pa.gov. Driver and vehicle online services are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week and include driver's license, photo ID and vehicle registration renewals; driver-history services; changes of address; driver license and vehicle registration restoration letters; ability to pay driver license or vehicle insurance restoration fee; driver license and photo ID duplicates; and schedule a driver's exam. There are no additional fees for using online services.

PennDOT will continue to evaluate these processes and will communicate any changes with the public.

Additional COVID-19 information is available at www.health.pa.gov. For more information, visit www.dmv.pa.gov or www.PennDOT.gov.

