NCDMVA - Recipient of the NC Humanities Council 2020 Large Grants Program

NORTH CAROLINA DEPARTMENT OF MILITARY AND VETERANS AFFAIRS (NC DMVA) 413 N. SALISBURY STREET, RALEIGH, NC 27603

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE September 30, 2020 Contact; Angella Dunston Phone: 984-204-8336 Email: angella.dunston@milvets.nc.gov

NC DMVA - Recipient of the NC Humanities Council 2020 Large Grants Program

Raleigh - The North Carolina Department of Military and Veterans Affairs (NC DMVA) received a NC Humanities Council 2020 Large Grant for their statewide African American Military and Veteran Lineage project. In collaboration with Elizabeth City State University (ECSU) School of Humanities and Social Sciences, North Carolina Museum of History, and State Archives of North Carolina the project will create a platform for African American service members and veterans to share their stories and experiences at schools, North Carolina military installations, community centers, libraries and universities across the state of North Carolina. The NC DMVA is being awarded $20,000 by the NC Humanities Council to document, produce, and develop programming segments on time periods within military history such as War World II, Korean Conflict, Vietnam Era, Desert Storm, Operation Enduring Freedom, Operation Iraqi Freedom, and Operation New Dawn. The stories collected will be from North Carolina African American veterans and current military personnel who served and then returned to North Carolina and continued to serve within their communities in various capacities.

Since 2019, the NC DMVA, ECSU School of Humanities and Social Sciences, and NC Museum of History have created the first-ever NC African American Veterans Lineage Day event in commemoration of the many contributions of African Americans in the U.S. Military.

NCDMVA Secretary Larry D. Hall stated, “In the early conflicts, despite being given inferior equipment, less training and serving in a segregated and a biased military, African Americans, Native Americans, and Latinos served with valor and courage. We hope this project will address the lack of information regarding the roles, responsibilities, triumphs, and heroism minorities played in the military."

For more information about the events, please contact Angella Dunston, Director of Communications at angella.dunston@milvets.nc.gov or 984-204-8336.

###