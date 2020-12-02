Job Announcement - Case Aide

Salary $15.00 Hourly

Location Wahpeton, ND

Job Type Part-Time/Temporary

Department Unit 2 - Richland County Adult Drug Court

Job Number 2020-U2-WAH-64-CASEAIDE

General Summary or Purpose

This position works with adults in the Richland County Treatment Court and is responsible for drug testing and surveillance. This position works 10-20 hours per month mainly on evenings and weekends. Hours are flexible.

Link to full job announcement: https://www.governmentjobs.com/careers/ndcourts/jobs/2921636/part-time-richland-county-case-aide?pagetype=jobOpportunitiesJobs