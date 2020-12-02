Lehigh County: Work Tomorrow on PA 29/Chestnut Street in Upper Milford Township

​

County: Lehigh Municipality: Upper Milford Township Road name: PA 29/Chestnut Street Between: Colebrook Avenue/Ramer Road and Allen Street Type of work: Milling & Paving Work being done by: PennDOT Contractor Type of restriction: Daytime Restriction: Lane restrictions for milling and paving. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone. The work is part of an ongoing project to replace the PA 29 bridge over Norfolk Southern Railroad that began in September 2019 and is anticipated to be complete in October 2021. Start date: 12/3/20 Est completion date: 12/3/20 Restrictions in effect (time of day): 09:00 AM To 03:00 PM Will rain cause delays? Yes

This work will be done in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, and relevant training.

MEDIA CONTACT: Ronald J. Young, Jr., M.P.A., 610-871-4555 , ronyoung@pa.gov; Sean A. Brown, 610-871-4556 , sebrown@pa.gov.

