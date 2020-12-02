Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,000 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 195,059 in the last 365 days.

Lehigh County: Work Tomorrow on PA 29/Chestnut Street in Upper Milford Township

County:  Lehigh Municipality:  Upper Milford Township Road name:  PA 29/Chestnut Street Between:  Colebrook Avenue/Ramer Road and Allen Street Type of work:  Milling & Paving Work being done by:  PennDOT Contractor Type of restriction:  Daytime Restriction:  Lane restrictions for milling and paving. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone.  The work is part of an ongoing project to replace the PA 29 bridge over  Norfolk Southern Railroad that began in September 2019 and is anticipated to be complete in October 2021. Start date:  12/3/20 Est completion date:  12/3/20 Restrictions in effect (time of day):  09:00 AM To 03:00 PM Will rain cause delays?  Yes  

This work will be done in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, and relevant training.

Subscribe to PennDOT news in Berks, Carbon, Lehigh, Monroe, Northampton, and Schuylkill counties at www.penndot.gov/District5.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Follow regional PennDOT information on Twitter at www.twitter.com/511PAAllentown.  

MEDIA CONTACT: Ronald J. Young, Jr., M.P.A., 610-871-4555, ronyoung@pa.gov; Sean A. Brown, 610-871-4556, sebrown@pa.gov.

# # #

You just read:

Lehigh County: Work Tomorrow on PA 29/Chestnut Street in Upper Milford Township

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.