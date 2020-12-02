Route 15 Closed in Cogan House Township, Lycoming County

​8:30 AM Update: The Route 184 (Steam Valley) exit is now open and northbound traffic on Route 15 can exit Route 15 and re-enter immediately using the on-ramp to detour around the crash.

Montoursville, PA – Motorists are advised that both lanes of Route 15 northbound are closed at the Route 184 (Steam Valley Exit) due to a tractor trailer crash. The Route 184 on-ramp is also closed.

Cars can use Route 184 and Route 287 north as alternate routes.

There are no detours for trucks.

Vehicles should avoid the area if possible. The roadway is expected to be closed for several hours.

Motorists should expect travel delays.

