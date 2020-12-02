Accelevents Partners with Interprefy to Provide Multilingual Interpretation Services for Virtual Events

Accelevents | Virtual & Hybrid Events Platform

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Accelevents and Interprefy today announce a partnership that will offer real-time interpretation services for virtual events powered by the Accelevents platform. This new partnership enhances the attendee experience for virtual events and empowers both event organizers and marketing professionals to expand the reach of their online conferences to a global audience.

Interprefy has revolutionized simultaneous interpreting by providing a cloud-based solution that allows interpreters to translate remotely, while online event attendees and speakers can listen in their native language across any device. As part of the partnership, event hosts gain instant access to conference-level interpreters who can be selected for any mix of languages in any area of specialization, well in advance of the event dates.

The Accelevents partnership is established through Interprefy’s Select Solution, which allows for a seamless integration, complementary to the comprehensive features already provided within the Accelevents platform. The multilingual interpretation services further optimize the attendee experience and are now available for all Accelevents customers.

"Allowing event participants to access content and join the conversation in a language they're comfortable in, has a huge impact on event reach, inclusivity and audience engagement,” said Richard Roocroft, Director of Global Sales at Interprefy. “And we're delighted to partner with Accelevents in helping their clients bridge the language gap and make real-time interpreting accessible at the fingertip."

“As events continue to expand across borders, our focus is to deliver a seamless experience for event hosts and their attendees,” said Jonathan Kazarian, Chief Executive Officer at Accelevents. “With our partnership with Interprefy, our platform is now equipped with the tools to connect people around the world in any language.”



About Accelevents

Accelevents is an all-in-one virtual & hybrid events platform that empowers event organizers and marketing professionals to create authentic human connections and memorable experiences. As a leading event technology platform, Accelevents is redefining the way brands connect with their audiences with a user-friendly yet robust set of customizable and interactive features. Attendees can watch keynote talks, attend multiple breakout sessions, engage within workshops, interact with virtual exhibitors, network with groups or individuals, answer polls, download materials, and participate in live chats. Accelevents supports multi-faceted online, hybrid, and in-person conferences, summits, fundraisers, educational seminars, team building events, community networking, festivals, and more.

Learn more at www.accelevents.com

About Interprefy

Interprefy connects people in meetings and events across the globe by removing language barriers through cloud-based solutions that make real-time interpreting accessible anywhere. Headquartered in Zurich, a global team of 100+ experts make it beautifully simple to combine your preferred video conferencing or virtual event platform with a stunning real-time interpretation experience in any language and subject area.

Interprefy is loved by enterprises, international organizations and not-for-profits across the globe. Because Interprefy partners with leading language service providers, the best interpreting talent for your language combinations and with subject expertise, can be sourced.

Learn more at www.interprefy.com