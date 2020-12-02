Intermittent Road Closures on Route 15 NB/SB Tuesday Night in Kelly Township, Union County

​Montoursville, PA – Motorists who travel Route 15 northbound and southbound in Kelly Township, Union County, are advised of intermittent road clsoures that will take place off Mopar Drive on the west shore of the Susquehanna River at Milton State Park next week.

On Tuesday, December 8 from 10:00 AM until 2:00 PM the contractor, Michels Power, will be closing the roadway to traffic in 15 minute intervals while performing utility work.

Motorists should be alert, expect delays and drive with caution in the area.

MEDIA CONTACT: Kim Smith, 570-368-4344 or kiasmit@pa.gov

