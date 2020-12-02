Diabetes Expert and Author Dr. Nuzhat Chalisa to be Featured on Close Up Radio

NAPERVILLE, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Diabetes is a growing global health concern that affects all age groups and genders. Analysts predict a worldwide prevalence of 552 million people with diabetes by 2030.

According to Dr. Nuzhat Chalisa, diabetes does not have to be a life sentence.

Dr. Chalisa is the author of Diabetes Beyond Numbers: A Complete Guide to Understanding Diabetes Management.

Diabetes Beyond Numbers offers a comprehensive review of management of diabetes and its complications: everything you need to know about diabetes as a patient with no complex medical jargon.

“Even the most educated patients still have misconceptions about the disease,” says Dr. Chalisa. “I think this book is going to be a good resource for creating awareness about diabetes and understand diabetes in a much better way. There is a window of opportunity when you can actually make some changes to lead a normal life. What I’ve tried to do is to write something in a simple language, addressing the questions in their minds that remain unanswered that they cannot cover during their doctor visits.”

Dr. Chalisa says reading Diabetes Beyond Numbers will provide you with a clear understanding of what happens in diabetes, how it is related to heart disease and other bodily organs, and why people develop diabetes complications. It will offer tips on various diet plans, and information on new medications.

Additionally, this book will provide you with advice on how to make the most of your doctor’s appointments, so that you can get maximum benefit from each visit. Ultimately, the book will help you to form a comprehensive game plan to manage and even heal your diabetes effectively. This book is for anyone who has Diabetes, prediabetes or a loved one with diabetes.

“It really all starts with setting up your mindset,” says Dr. Chalisa. “Start thinking about your goals, have short-term goals and long-term goals. Once you make up your mind more than half, the work is done.”

Dr. Chalisa has been practicing medicine in Chicago, IL, for the past 20 years as a specialist in the field of Endocrinology, Diabetes and Metabolism. She is the president and founder of Kisat Diabetes Organization, a nonprofit organization dedicated to the prevention of diabetes and its complications through early screening and education.

Close Up Radio will feature Dr. Nuzhat Chalisa in an interview with Jim Masters on December 4th at 2pm EST

For more information on Dr. Nuzhat Chalisa, visit www.nuzhatchalisamd.com

For more information on Kisat Diabetes Organization, visit www.kisatdiabetes.org

Diabetes Beyond Numbers: A Complete Guide to Understanding Diabetes Management is available on Amazon