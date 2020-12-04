With 8 Hour Weartime, ALIGNERCO Canada's NightOnly Clear Aligners Send Waves Across The Clear Braces Industry
ALIGNERCO Canada’s NightOnly Clear Aligners hit the market with clear aligners specifically for nighttime use, at the lowest price across Canada.MARKHAM, ONTARIO, CANADA, December 4, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- When it comes to dental care, appearances can be everything. But not everyone is blessed with perfectly straightened teeth, and that, for some people, can be hard to live with. The solution, of course, is to get braces or clear aligners.
Keep It Subtle With ALIGNERCO Canada’s NightOnly Clear Aligners
Clear aligners can be very helpful in providing a more subtle alternative for straightening the teeth, especially if they have become crooked or misaligned in adulthood. Teeth can shift on occasion due to wisdom teeth appearing, for example, or even a lack of dental care.
Clear aligners are great; however, there is a new NightOnly option available to make wearing aligners even more discreet.
An Alternative To Traditional Braces
Clear aligners are the perfect alternative for those who want to perhaps avoid the not so subtle traditional wired braces. These aligners make for a more discreet and less noticeable method of straightening the teeth. An investment worth making, they continue to help keep the teeth in place once they’ve become more aligned.
With clear aligners, it’s something that can be done at home with ALIGNERCO, and it’s a very simple process to follow. Clear aligners are worn around 20-22 hours a day, and that may be suitable for some but not for everyone.
With NightOnly, it suits those who have an active lifestyle and don’t have the time to be removing aligners throughout the day. With that being said, the NightOnly clear aligners offer a suitable alternative that requires less effort on the customer’s part but will still be effective in its efforts to straighten the teeth.
Straightened Teeth Without The Hassle
With ALIGNERCO Canada’s NightOnly clear aligners, they only need a minimum of 8-10 hours. Let the magic of these aligners work overnight and, if needed, a couple of hours before hitting the pillow. It’s a simpler and more hassle-free way to get the teeth aligned without having to spend the day taking them out and putting them back in again.
With minimal feelings of pain and discomfort, these aligners make a suitable option for anyone looking for relatively pain-free methods. which can be the case for many who wear daily aligners.
Affordable For Everyone
Fixing teeth and getting them straightened is an investment worth doing, especially as it can be a real confidence booster for those who have them.
With ALIGNERCO, the cost of getting clear aligners comes reasonably priced and packaged into three options. This makes it handy for those who want to pay it all in one go or perhaps want to spread the cost on a monthly basis.
The at-home service costs a little over $1,000, or for monthly payments, there are SmileFlex and SmileFlex Easy options to suit everyone’s budget. Compared to other options, clear aligners are the most affordable way for anyone to get their teeth re-aligned.
About ALIGNERCO Canada
ALIGNERCO Canada has created a simple but effective process of getting these customized clear aligners fabricated to suit an individual’s needs. Simply pick the package plan, receive an impressions kit to send off a mold of the teeth. With a quick delivery, the aligners are then given to the customer to use straight away.
Dental experts will then customize the clear aligners to ensure maximum effectiveness, and it’s all done without having to step foot into a dental practice. This can be really beneficial for those with a busy lifestyle or individuals who want to avoid getting into a dentist’s chair as little as possible.
ALIGNERCO Canada’s NightOnly Clear Aligners will then slowly shift the teeth back to a straighter alignment.
The clear aligners provide fantastic results, and it’s worth seeing the difference that ALIGNERCO has made to previous customers and users of the clear aligners. The NightOnly option is a great alternative for those who cannot manage the 20-22 hours schedule with regular day time aligners.
As far as clear aligners go, they are still the most affordable option in Canada when it comes to straightening teeth and offer fantastic results with minimal to no pain whatsoever. If braces aren’t an option, then clear aligners are the most affordable way to go.
For more information on ALIGNERCO Canada’s NightOnly Clear Aligners be sure to check out their new range here. Contact team@alignerco.ca for questions and any other queries.
Ryan Smith
ALIGNERCO Canada
+1 647-360-0096
team@alignerco.ca
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn