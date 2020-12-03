Fabienne Pasquet named Limonetik Head of Sales Europe
Limonetik, a fintech firm specialising in international payment, marketplace solutions and payment facilitation, has appointed Fabienne Pasquet as Head of Sales
We are very pleased to bring on board a seasoned professional to speed up the deployment of our strategy.”PARIS, FRANCE, December 3, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With a proactive record of service in the field, Fabienne Pasquet, 48, will be tasked with building a sustainable commercial strategy to promote sales development in line with the company's ambitious projects.
— Christophe Bourbier, CEO and co-founder of Limonetik
Her dynamic approach will be to manage, coach and deploy operational sales teams. Ms Pasquet's proven experience, play-to-win ethic, and professional vision will be important assets for Limonetik, who coordinates over 250 international payment methods, nearly 2 billion transactions per year for the largest payment service providers, marketplaces, merchants and other acquirers, spanning more than 60 countries on five continents and operating in more than 100 currencies.
Fabienne Pasquet holds a Master's in Applied Economics, specialising in financial markets, from the University of Paris Dauphine. Before joining Limonetik two and a half years ago as Senior Business Developer, she held senior positions at Creditplace Services including Head of Sales. Previously, she was Senior Sales Manager Retail & Private Banks (B2B) at La Française and Senior Sales Manager Private Banks & Asset Management Companies (B2B) at Rothschild. She also created Fab Exclusive Selection, a Singapore-based wholesale trading company, and managed the business for three years.
