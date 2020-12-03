Fabienne Pasquet named Limonetik Head of Sales Europe

Fabienne Pasquet, Head of Sales Europe, Limonetik

Limonetik, a fintech firm specialising in international payment, marketplace solutions and payment facilitation, has appointed Fabienne Pasquet as Head of Sales

We are very pleased to bring on board a seasoned professional to speed up the deployment of our strategy.”
— Christophe Bourbier, CEO and co-founder of Limonetik
PARIS, FRANCE, December 3, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With a proactive record of service in the field, Fabienne Pasquet, 48, will be tasked with building a sustainable commercial strategy to promote sales development in line with the company's ambitious projects.
Her dynamic approach will be to manage, coach and deploy operational sales teams. Ms Pasquet's proven experience, play-to-win ethic, and professional vision will be important assets for Limonetik, who coordinates over 250 international payment methods, nearly 2 billion transactions per year for the largest payment service providers, marketplaces, merchants and other acquirers, spanning more than 60 countries on five continents and operating in more than 100 currencies.

Fabienne Pasquet holds a Master's in Applied Economics, specialising in financial markets, from the University of Paris Dauphine. Before joining Limonetik two and a half years ago as Senior Business Developer, she held senior positions at Creditplace Services including Head of Sales. Previously, she was Senior Sales Manager Retail & Private Banks (B2B) at La Française and Senior Sales Manager Private Banks & Asset Management Companies (B2B) at Rothschild. She also created Fab Exclusive Selection, a Singapore-based wholesale trading company, and managed the business for three years.

For Christophe Bourbier, CEO and co-founder of Limonetik, "Fabienne's solid experience and expertise in our key business areas will be of great benefit to us. We are very pleased to bring on board a seasoned professional to speed up the deployment of our strategy."

About

Limonetik is driving the transformation into the new world of payment providing payments on a platform as a service (PaaS) basis to address a broad range of complex payment needs of multichannel retailers, marketplaces, gig and shared economy platforms as well as business to business platforms, acquirers and payment services providers. Limonetik started by processing, aggregating and creating payment methods for use online and offline in Europe, then expanding to cover a broad international selection of alternative payments. Today Limonetik’s platform supports over 285 local payment methods in 60 different countries, reduces complexity of settlement by aggregating multiple financial flows into one settlement and supports these services with comprehensive reconciliation and reporting tools all via one sate-of-the-art API. Limonetik is one of the earliest developers of the marketplace payment solution and has over seven years’ experience in that relatively new sector. Processing more than $2 billion a year, Limonetik supports more than 14 k merchants or marketplaces through payment players. Limonetik has been awarded by Gartner as “Cool Vendor in digital commerce” status due to our ‘one-stop’ innovative SaaS solution which makes real and positive impacts on our clients' businesses.

