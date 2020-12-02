Interstate 80 Westbound Reopened in Venango County

​All lanes of Interstate 80 westbound are reopened in Venango County. The highway was closed from Exit 35 (Route 308, Clintonville) to Exit 29 (Route 8, Barkveyville) due to a tractor trailer crash.

While PennDOT recommends not traveling during winter storms, motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

The department also asks motorists to allow plenty of space when driving near plow trucks. Also, for their own safety and the safety of plow operators, motorists should never attempt to pass a truck while it is plowing or spreading winter materials.

