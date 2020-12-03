Rising Pop Star Primrose Fernetise Showcases Her Powerful Voice in Release of Cover of Rihanna’s “Diamonds”

Cover of Rihanna’s “Diamonds” by Primrose Fernetise Knock Knock Who is There? - Latest Single by Primrose Fernetise (Lyrics by Kiara Shankar & Vinay Shankar) Toc Toc ¿Quién está ahí? - Latest Spanish Single by Primrose Fernetise (Lyrics by Kiara Shankar & Vinay Shankar)

Primrose Fernetise is taking the world by storm. With her euphonious voice, she puts it all on the line in her latest single a cover of “Diamonds” by Rihanna.

I adore Rihanna and ‘Diamonds’ so this is something special for me.” — Primrose Fernetise

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, USA, December 3, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For a pop star already making a name for herself, stepping up and showing the courage to cover a true pop classic shows a refreshing amount of confidence and courage. That’s certainly the case with vocalist and songwriter Primrose Fernetise. In exciting news, Primrose recently announced she’s dropped her latest release a passionate cover of Rihanna’s “Diamonds” that has immediately won rave reviews from fans of both stars.

“I adore Rihanna and ‘Diamonds’ so this is something special for me,” commented Primrose about the new single. “I hope the people check it out feel the same way.”

The cover of “Diamonds” along with the rest of Primrose’s increasingly popular singles can be found on Apple iTunes, Spotify, Tidal, Deezer, Facebook/Instagram story Music, Amazon Music, Pandora, TikTok, YouTube Music, SoundCloud, Hungama, Shazam, Xiami Music, Tencent, iHeartRadio, Kdigital, Resso, AWA, Anghami, Yandex Music, Medianet, NetEase Cloud Music, Boomplay, Claro música, and other major digital streaming platforms.

Primrose Fernetise is signed to VIKI Publishing® Music. A place where ideas become reality! VIKI Publishing® is bringing creative ideas to life through music, children's books, games, branded merchandise, and more!

