NEW YORK STATE OFFICE FOR THE AGING REMINDS OLDER NEW YORKERS THA November 30, 2020 | 11:42 AM EST Learn more about NEW YORK STATE OFFICE FOR THE AGING REMINDS OLDER NEW YORKERS THAT MEDICARE OPEN ENROLLMENT PERIOD ENDS DECEMBER 7

NEW YORK STATE OFFICE FOR THE AGING REMINDS OLDER NEW YORKERS THAT MEDICARE OPEN ENROLLMENT PERIOD ENDS DECEMBER 7

Older Adults with Medicare Encouraged to Review Current Health Plan and Prescription Drug Coverage Options before Open Enrollment Period Ends

Albany, NY—The New York State Office for the Aging (NYSOFA) reminds older New Yorkers that this year’s Medicare open enrollment period ends December 7, 2020. Medicare health and prescription drug plans can make changes each year to costs, coverage, and what providers and pharmacies are in their networks. During the open enrollment period, people with Medicare can change their health plans and prescription drug coverage for the following year to better meet their needs. Plan changes take effect January 1, 2021.

“People’s health and financial status can change over the course of a year—particularly this year, due to COVID-19. Plans also can change what they will cover as well as adjust the cost to the beneficiary,” said NYSOFA Acting Director Greg Olsen. “It’s important for older adults to review their current plans before the end of the open enrollment period to ensure they are getting a plan that is a good value and meets their health care and prescription drug coverage needs. Health Insurance Information, Counseling and Assistance Program (HIICAP) counselors at each local office for the aging can provide older New Yorkers with the information needed to make an informed choice about a plan that is best for them.”

Staying healthy is more critical than ever, particularly for older adults, who remain at greater risk for COVID-19 and other illnesses, such as the flu. Older individuals who have had Medicare Part B (medical insurance) for longer than 12 months are eligible for a yearly wellness visit at low or no cost to develop or update a personalized plan based on their current health and risk factors.

With the holiday season underway, understanding the risks and impact of the COVID-19 virus is critical for all New Yorkers to protect themselves and their loved ones.

New Yorkers can take the CV19 CheckUp , a free, anonymous, personalized online tool that evaluates an individual’s risks associated with COVID-19 based on their life situation and behaviors and provides recommendations and resources to reduce those risks. Developed by BellAge, Inc., the CV19CheckUp tool helps people be safer, healthier, and ensure their individual needs are met during the pandemic.

Several resources are available to help Medicare beneficiaries and their families review and compare their current health and prescription plan coverage with new plan offerings:

Medicare.gov has comprehensive information for people interested in signing up or changing their plans. The Medicare Plan Finder tool provides a personalized comparison of plan choices.

Medicare recipients who have limited incomes and resources may qualify for extra help with Medicare prescription drug plan costs . Older adults may apply online or call Social Security at 1-800-772-1213 (TTY users should call 1-800-325-0778 to find out more.)

1-800-MEDICARE (1-800-633-4227) offers around-the-clock assistance for those who want to find out more about coverage options. TTY users should call 1-877-486-2048. Multilingual counseling is available.

The Medicare & You handbook includes a summary of Medicare benefits, rights, and protections; lists of available health and drug plans; and answers to frequently asked questions about Medicare.

One-on-one counseling assistance is available from HIICAP counselors at each local office for the aging or through the HIICAP toll free line: 1-800-701-0501.

NYSOFA and Medicare also remind older adults to treat their Medicare number as they do their social security number and credit card information. People with Medicare should never give their personal information to anyone arriving at their home uninvited or making unsolicited phone calls selling Medicare-related products or services. If someone calls and asks for a recipient’s Medicare number or other personal information, hang up and call 1-800-MEDICARE (1-800-633-4227).

Beneficiaries who believe they are a victim of fraud or identity theft should contact Medicare. More information is available at Help Fight Medicare Fraud.

About the New York State Office for the Aging and Health Across All Policies/Age-Friendly New York

The New York State Office for the Aging (NYSOFA) continuously works to help the state’s 4.6 million older adults be as independent as possible for as long as possible through advocacy, development and delivery of person-centered, consumer-oriented, and cost-effective policies, programs, and services that support and empower older adults and their families, in partnership with the network of public and private organizations that serve them.

New York is nationally recognized for being the first age-friendly state in the nation. Using the state’s Prevention Agenda as the overarching framework, in 2017, Governor Andrew M. Cuomo launched a Health Across All Policies approach, where public and private partners work together to positively impact population health by marrying health care, preventive health, and community design, in concert with addressing social determinants of health, to improve the lives of all New Yorkers, young and old.

Stay connected—download the NYSOFA mobile app for iOS or Android; visit the NYSOFA Facebook page; follow @NYSAGING on Twitter and NYSAging on Instagram; or visit aging.ny.gov.