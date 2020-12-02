Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Shaftsbury/Unlawful Mischief

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 20B303812

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Tyler Silva                            

STATION: Shaftsbury                    

CONTACT#: 802-442-5421

DATE/TIME: December 1, 2020 at 1830 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Middle Pownal Road, Pownal, VT

VIOLATION: Unlawful Mischief

ACCUSED: Darren Pronto                                              

AGE: 32

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Pownal, VT

VICTIM: Jacob Zampini/Olivia Burdick

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Pownal, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On December 1, 2020 at approximately 1830 hours, Troopers from the Shaftsbury Barracks responded to a residence on Middle Pownal Road in the Town of Pownal for a report of a citizen dispute. Subsequent investigation revealed that Darren Pronto (32) of Pownal, VT had caused damage to the property of Jacob Zampini and Olivia Burdick, both of Pownal, VT, by breaking windows to their residence. Pronto was released on citation to appear at the Bennington County Superior Court-Criminal Division on February 1, 2021 at 0815 hours to answer to the charge of Unlawful Mischief.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 2/1/21 at 0815 hrs        

COURT: Bennington

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A      

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Tpr. Tyler Silva & K9 Axel

Vermont State Police

B Troop-Shaftsbury

96 Airport Road

Shaftsbury, Vermont 05262

Tel: 802-442-5421

