Shaftsbury/Unlawful Mischief
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 20B303812
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Tyler Silva
STATION: Shaftsbury
CONTACT#: 802-442-5421
DATE/TIME: December 1, 2020 at 1830 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Middle Pownal Road, Pownal, VT
VIOLATION: Unlawful Mischief
ACCUSED: Darren Pronto
AGE: 32
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Pownal, VT
VICTIM: Jacob Zampini/Olivia Burdick
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Pownal, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On December 1, 2020 at approximately 1830 hours, Troopers from the Shaftsbury Barracks responded to a residence on Middle Pownal Road in the Town of Pownal for a report of a citizen dispute. Subsequent investigation revealed that Darren Pronto (32) of Pownal, VT had caused damage to the property of Jacob Zampini and Olivia Burdick, both of Pownal, VT, by breaking windows to their residence. Pronto was released on citation to appear at the Bennington County Superior Court-Criminal Division on February 1, 2021 at 0815 hours to answer to the charge of Unlawful Mischief.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 2/1/21 at 0815 hrs
COURT: Bennington
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion ofthe court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Tpr. Tyler Silva & K9 Axel
Vermont State Police
B Troop-Shaftsbury
96 Airport Road
Shaftsbury, Vermont 05262
Tel: 802-442-5421