New Haven Barracks / Motor Vehicle Crash, Request for Information

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 20B503088

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Josh Gurwicz

STATION: New Haven

CONTACT#: 802-388-4919

DATE/TIME: December 1, 2020 at 1810 hours

STREET: Shard Villa Road

TOWN: Salisbury

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Columbus Smith Road

WEATHER: Raining

ROAD CONDITIONS: Wet

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Unknown

AGE: N/A

SEAT BELT: N/A

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: N/A

VEHICLE YEAR: 2007

VEHICLE MAKE: Saturn

VEHICLE MODEL: Ion

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Moderate Contact Damage

INJURIES: None Reported

SUMMARY OF CRASH: On December 1, 2020 at approximately 1810 hours, Troopers from the New Haven Barracks responded to Shard Villa Road in the Town of Salisbury for a report of a single vehicle crash into a utility pole. Troopers were assisted on scene by the Salisbury Fire Department.

A witness reported the operator was picked up by another individual in a separate vehicle and had left the scene of the crash. Anyone with any information regarding the crash is asked to contact the New Haven Barracks at (802) 388-4919. You can also submit and anonymous tip at http://www.vtips.info.

Vermont Civil Violation Complaint: N/A

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N/A

COURT ACTION: N/A

COURT: N/A

COURT DATE/TIME: N/A

