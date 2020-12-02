New Haven Barracks / Motor Vehicle Crash, Request for Information
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 20B503088
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Josh Gurwicz
STATION: New Haven
CONTACT#: 802-388-4919
DATE/TIME: December 1, 2020 at 1810 hours
STREET: Shard Villa Road
TOWN: Salisbury
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Columbus Smith Road
WEATHER: Raining
ROAD CONDITIONS: Wet
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Unknown
AGE: N/A
SEAT BELT: N/A
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: N/A
VEHICLE YEAR: 2007
VEHICLE MAKE: Saturn
VEHICLE MODEL: Ion
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Moderate Contact Damage
INJURIES: None Reported
SUMMARY OF CRASH: On December 1, 2020 at approximately 1810 hours, Troopers from the New Haven Barracks responded to Shard Villa Road in the Town of Salisbury for a report of a single vehicle crash into a utility pole. Troopers were assisted on scene by the Salisbury Fire Department.
A witness reported the operator was picked up by another individual in a separate vehicle and had left the scene of the crash. Anyone with any information regarding the crash is asked to contact the New Haven Barracks at (802) 388-4919. You can also submit and anonymous tip at http://www.vtips.info.
Vermont Civil Violation Complaint: N/A
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: N/A
COURT ACTION: N/A
COURT: N/A
COURT DATE/TIME: N/A
