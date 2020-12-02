Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
New York State Cemetery Board to Meet Tuesday, December 8, 2020 at 10:30 a.m.

For Immediate Release: December 1, 2020 Contact:518-486-9844 press@dos.ny.gov Follow us on Twitter @NYSDOS

Members of the New York State Cemetery Board will meet on December 8, 2020 at 10:30 a.m via video conference call (Webex).

Tentative agenda items include pending legislation, rules and regulations, cemetery applications requiring Cemetery Board review, vandalism report and other items. Due to the social distancing policy and in compliance with the Governor’s Executive Order 202.1, this meeting will be held via video conference call (Webex). The public is welcome to attend remotely.

WHO: New York State Cemetery Board

WHAT: Monthly Meeting of the Board

WHEN: Tuesday, December 8, 2020 at 10:30 a.m.

To attend by videoconference: ------------------------------------------------------- 1. Go to https://meetny.webex.com/meetny/j.php?MTID=m34c5670fc195999ac17e1e0743ca6492 meeting number (Access Code) 178 794 5822 2. If requested, enter your name and email address. 3. Enter the session password: Cem123 4. Click "Join Now". 5. Follow the instructions that appear on your screen.

To attend from other time zones, please go to https://meetny.webex.com/meetny/j.php?MTID=md87631a7aa22dc8450edda506924748b

To Join from a video system or application Dial 1787533325@meetny.webex.com You can also dial 173.243.2.68 and enter your meeting number.

To attend by phone only -------------------------------------------------------

To receive a call back, provide your phone number when you join the meeting, or call the number below and enter the access code.

Local: 1-518-549-0500

Access code: 1717578670 ## Local

For assistance ------------------------------------------------------- 1. Go to https://meetny.webex.com/meetny/mc 2. On the left navigation bar, click "Support".

Note: For information on logistics, please contact John Fatato at: john.fatato@dos.ny.gov or 1-518-473-3355.

###

