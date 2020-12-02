TECHNANCIAL ANNOUNCES THAT THE COMPANY IS IN THE REGTECH GLOBAL 100 LIST AGAIN
TTC delivers advanced real-time risk management & trade surveillance tools to global markets. In 2019 TTC joined forces with LIST: a natural next step in the company’s evolution, both at the forefront of technology in digital markets.
JANUS™ Risk Manager, JANUS™ Behavioural Analytics, JANUS™ Margin Engine and JANUS™ Trade Surveillance are used by global institutions across markets, regions and asset classes.
The Technancial Company (TTC) the leading transaction monitoring technology firm, has again been selected to be in the list of 100 companies to watch!
We are delighted that our company continues to enjoy recognition as a leader in the rapidly growing risk management and transaction monitoring space.”LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 2, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Technancial Company (TTC) the leading transaction monitoring technology firm, has again been selected from many applicants to be in the list of 100 companies to watch! This is the fourth annual RegTech 100 list of the tech companies transforming compliance, risk management and cybersecurity.
The world’s most innovative technology solution providers that address the challenges and opportunities of dealing with regulatory issues within financial services, were announced today by RegTech Analyst, a specialist research firm.
“Banks and other financial institutions need to be aware of the latest RegTech innovation in the market in order to avoid new compliance risks and stay competitive despite new regulations around customer onboarding and remote communication post Covid-19.” said Mariyan Dimitrov, director of research at RegTech Analyst, adding: “The RegTech100 list helps senior management filter through all the vendors in the market by highlighting the leading companies in sectors such as identity verification, risk management, communications monitoring, information security and reporting.”
TTC's Mirko Marcadella, Managing Director of The Technancial Company, said, "We are delighted that our company continues to enjoy recognition as a leader in the rapidly growing risk management and transaction monitoring space.”
About The Technancial Company Ltd. (TTC)
The Technancial Company Limited, a part of the LIST Group since 2019, delivers advanced real-time risk management, trade surveillance and analytical tools to global markets. TTC’s products, JANUS™ Risk Manager, JANUS™ Margin Engine, JANUS™ Central Limit, JANUS™ Behavioural Analytics and JANUS™ Margin On Demand are used by global institutions across markets, regions and asset classes to supervise their trading, market making, DMA and HFT activities. More than 80 risk rules and more than 60 clearing houses’ margin algorithms are supported by the JANUS™ Platform and can be used in pre-trade, post-order (at-trade) and post-trade to manage market, credit and operational risks in demanding environments.
Best of breed modern technologies are used in a scalable, easy to maintain system that simplifies customer IT. JANUS manages high volume transaction data in real time and historically, integrating seamlessly into existing application ecosystems.
Why JANUS™? Janus is the twofaced god of beginnings, gates, transitions, time, looking to the future, anticipating future risks and threats, and looking at the past, understanding previous events.
The company is headquartered in London and has offices in New York, Hong Kong and Milan. For more information please visit http://technancial.com/
