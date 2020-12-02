Southeast Idaho Winter Feeding Advisory Committee to meet in December
Southeast Idaho Winter Feeding Advisory Committee Meeting and Agenda
Tuesday, December 8, 2020
6:30 PM
Southeast Regional IDFG Office
1345 Barton Road
Pocatello, ID
Call-in Number: 208-236-1281
*Please note that per Idaho's Stage 2 health protocols established in the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare Stay Healthy Order, no more than 10 people can attend this meeting in person. In addition, face masks are required for those in attendance per City of Pocatello ordinance.
Agenda:
Welcome!
● Call for any new agenda items—Sid Cellan, Chair
● Regional Round-up (reports, observations, issues, concerns, comments, etc.) from each Committee Member and participating staff.
● Other items? Concerns? Questions?
● Discussion of possible action items.
● Adjourn.