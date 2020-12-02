Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty launched 12-week Real Estate Continuing Education training series
EINPresswire.com/ -- Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty is proud to feature Mr. Joel Carlson to teach 12-week real estate continuing education training series in Q4 2020. Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty was founded with this vision: To Be The Best Place to Work, Buy, and Sell Real Estate!
Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty CEO Rudy L. Kusuma is a leader in the real estate industry, standing behind a set of core values clients have come to appreciate in a realtor.
Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty Q4 2020 real estate agents Continuing Education training series include:
• YHSGR Course 100: Agency Relationships, Duties and Disclosures
Mandated course covers when and how agency relationships are created, when licensees must disclose agency relationships and includes an overview of an agent's responsibilities to both customers and clients.
• YHSGR Course 101: Ethics, Professional Conduct, and Legal Aspects
Mandated course covers the requirements of the DRE Regulation regarding professional conduct… Develop an understanding of the general duties of a licensee to avoid fraud and negligence... Develop awareness of the antitrust Laws.
• YHSGR Course 104: Fair Housing
Mandated course is designed to increase the real estate licensees knowledge of sources of federal and state fair housing laws and related civil right and anti-discrimination laws that affect real property transactions and business establishments.
• YHSGR Course 108: Risk Management
Mandated course designed to help minimize the chance of having a claim or lawsuit filed against you by following some simple Risk Management steps and by becoming educated in the areas which cause the greatest incidence of claims. The suggestions, education, and advice presented can limit your liability and assist you with the handling of a claim if you are faced with one.
• YHSGR Course 113: Real Property, Tax and Exchanging
8 hours continuing education course details various tax issues involved in owner occupied residential property... Capital gains taxation information... Federal tax policies on an individual real estate practice... Exchange transactions.
• YHSGR Course 114: Essential Concepts of the C.A.R. Residential Purchase Agreement
8 hours continuing education course details the Residential Purchase Agreement from beginning to end... familiarize you with primary contract principals... familiarize you with general provisions affecting deposit receipt forms... explains significance of selected Regulations of the Real Estate Commissioner and section of the Business.
• COVID Forms training
On December 21, 2020, Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty will be hosting “COVID Forms training for real estate agents when working with buyers and sellers”. Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty has established this COVID-19 Prevention Plan based upon the information contained in “COVID-19 Industry Guidance: Real Estate Transactions” released by the State of California. While this Plan addresses our company’s COVID-19 prevention processes, we understand there are additional requirements to be considered for persons who are more vulnerable to COVID-19 infection.
• About the instructor, Mr. Joel Carlson:
Joel graduated from Chapman University and got his RECI (Real Estate Certificate Institute) in 1980 from Santa Ana College. Joel obtained his GRI (Graduate, Realtor Institute) in 1982 and his CREC (Certified Real Estate Consultant) from the American College in 1984. In 1992, Joel became a Master Instructor for the California Association of Realtors. And, in 1994, Joel qualified for his DREI (Designated Real Estate Instructor) from the National Association. Joel also has a Life Credential to teach at Community Colleges.
Joel has maintained his involvement with the Real Estate industry as a member of the California Association of Realtors (CAR), the National Association of Realtors as a REALTOR Emeritus (NAR), and the National Association of Real Estate Educators (as a past President) and Past president of the Realty Investment Association of California (RIAOC). Joel also has served as a Director for the Newport Beach Association of Realtors as well as Education Chair for the 32nd District of CAR.
To learn more about Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty, please call us at (626) 789-0159 or, visit us online at www.YourHomeSoldGuaranteed.com
RUDY LIRA KUSUMA
