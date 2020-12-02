NFL Standout Dion Dawkins for the Buffalo Bills was last night’s guest on The Gamer Hour with Chris Puckett

The Gamer Hour, (https://www.thegamerhour.com/ ), hosted guest NFL standout offensive tackle Dion Dawkins for the Buffalo Bills last night Esportz Network’s talk show, the Gamer Hour, features interviews with celebrities from traditional sports, musicians, comedians, and movie stars that enjoy gaming.

Show highlights include Dawkins his teaming up with Puckett in engaging gameplay, and talking about his love of gaming from a young age playing Super Mario

IRVINE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- NFL standout offensive tackle Dion Dawkins for the Buffalo Bills appeared on the Gamer Hour , ( https://www.thegamerhour.com ), last night joining esports hall of fame broadcaster Chris Puckett to explore his gaming skills.Some of the topics covered in Puckett’s interview with Dawkins include how playing Super Mario World as a youngster sparked his love of gaming, his fashion interests as a host of his online show “The Check Up,” the intricacies of doing the touchdown celebration dance, ”The Griddy,” how he turns to gaming to temporarily escape the pressures of professional football, and launching his foundation Dion’s Dreamers to help the Buffalo community. Last weekend, Dawkins said his foundation fed more than 500 local families for ThanksgivingThe show culminates in an intriguing gameplay session where Puckett and Dawkins team up in Call of Duty: Warzone to try to win the Turtle Beach Challenge. Don’t miss the exciting gaming action.You can watch the entire show, which aired on December 1, here: https://youtu.be/cq0_bm9j3pA ).Dawkins has emerged as an elite player at left tackle in the NFL and has played a key role in the Buffalo Bills resurgence this year. He expects to figure in the Bills’ promising future recently signing a four-year, $60 million extension with the team through 2024.Dawkins played college football at Temple University and was picked up by the Bills in the second round of the 2017 NFL Draft.He is known for his fun personality and enthusiasm on and off the field. Dawkins established his foundation to help children and young men in tough circumstances ranging from the loss of a parent, abandonment, and homelessness, and more.When Dawkins isn’t protecting quarterback Josh Allen’s blind-side, he is an avid gamer. His go-to titles include: Call of Duty, Apex Legends, Madden, and NBA2K. He can be found interacting with fans and teammates on Twitch at DDAwks66.“As a first of its kind, The Gamer Hour celebrates the convergence of traditional sports, music, comedy, and acting with esports and gaming. If you enjoy hearing about celebrities that have grown up with gaming, and who lead interesting busy lives, The Gamer Hour is a must-see and share show,” said Mark Thimmig, chairman, CEO of Esportz Network The Gamer Hour, which is filmed at the iconic New York City Times Square Reuters studio and produced by Reuters Broadcast Solutions and Esportz Network, is available globally on Fite.TV, ( https://www.fite.tv/vl/p/esportz-network/ ), and more than 50 media distribution platforms.Sponsored by leading gaming audio and accessory providers Turtle Beach, its Hamburg, Germany-based PC brand, ROCCAT, and clothing company H4X, the Gamer Hour features interviews with celebrities from traditional sports, musicians, comedians, and movie stars that enjoy gaming. This show was designed to meet the ever-increasing demand for high-quality, fun, and compelling video-on-demand esports and gaming programming. The first late-night show dedicated to all things gaming and esports puts you the gamer – first and foremost – with your favorite celebrities playing and talking about your favorite games every Tuesday at 6 p.m. PT. The show looks to appeal to a broad audience including dedicated gamers and casual gamers through the draw of its celebrity guests.Fans can view the show and follow upcoming guests and showtimes on The Gamer Hour website and through social media.Those interested in becoming a show sponsor for The Gamer Hour, appearing as a show guest, or investing please reach out to Esportz Network at info@esportznetwork.com.ABOUT Esportz Entertainment Corp.Esportz Entertainment Corp. is located at the epicenter of esports, surrounded by hundreds of the greatest names in game development, arenas, tournament play, and those who drive the global esports industry. Esportz Entertainment Corp. through its Esportz Network, ( https://www.esportznetwork.com ), one of the largest global esports news organizations with over 90 reporters, photographers, videographers around the world, and a Reuters global partner for esports, is covering esports leagues, teams, athletes, along with the people and the companies behind the sport in a manner that matches the excitement and rapid global growth of esports. Esportz Network is developing additional high-quality programming directed to the broader esports /gaming audience and communities.Media Contact:George PappasConservaco/The Ignite Agency562 857-5680george@conservaco.com

The Gamer Hour show featuring NFL standout Dion Dawkins for the Buffalo Bills last night