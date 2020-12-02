THE NATIONAL SPACE SOCIETY REMEMBERS BEN BOVA

Ben Bova. Credit: NSS/BenBova.com

Dr. Ben Bova, a visionary author of science fiction, President Emeritus and Governor of the National Space Society, passed on November 29 at the age of 88

Dr. Bova’s writings significantly contributed to NSS’s mission towards the settlement of space and gave us insights into many issues we’ll need to address in the final frontier.” — Karlton Johnson, Chairman of the NSS Board of Governors