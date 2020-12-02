Governor Newsom Announces Appointments 12.1.20

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today announced the following appointments:

Katrina Salazar, 49, of Sacramento, has been reappointed to the California Board of Accountancy, where she has served since 2012. Salazar has been Chief Financial Officer of the California Correctional Peace Officers Association since 2015. She was Chief Financial Officer at the Academic Senate for California Community Colleges from 2010 to 2015, an Adjunct Accounting Professor at the Los Rios Community College District from 2007 to 2013 and a Senior Audit Manager for Reznick Group from 2003 to 2007. She is Pacific Regional Director for the National Association of State Boards of Accountancy and a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountant’s State Board Committee and the California Society of Certified Public Accountants. Salazar earned a Master of Business Administration degree from Drexel University. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $100. Salazar is a Democrat.

Rebecca Eisen, 71, of Oakland, has been appointed to the San Francisco Bay Conservation and Development Commission. Eisen was a Member of the California State University Board of Trustees from 2012 to 2020. She was a Law Partner at Morgan, Lewis and Bockius from 2003 to 2015 and an Associate and Partner at Brobeck, Phleger and Harrison from 1980 to 2003. She earned a Juris Doctor degree from the University of San Francisco School of Law and a Master of Arts degree in English literature from San Francisco State University. This position requires Senate confirmation and there is no compensation. Eisen is a Democrat.

Melanie M. Shelby, 48, of Sacramento, has been appointed to the State Bar of California Board of Trustees. Shelby has been Managing Director at Gray, Greer, Shelby and Vaughn since 2008. She held several positions at Pacific Gas and Electric Company from 1998 to 2008, including Director of Supplier Diversity, Manager of Federal Governmental Relations and Regional Public Affairs Manager. Shelby is a member of the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc., Women Organized for Political Action, the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People and the University of California, Los Angeles Black Alumni Association. This position requires Senate confirmation and the compensation is $50 per diem. Shelby is a Democrat.

Mark W. Toney, 60, of Oakland, has been appointed to the State Bar of California Board of Trustees. Toney has been Executive Director at The Utility Reform Network since 2008. He was Executive Director at the Center for Third World Organizing from 2002 to 2004. Toney was Executive Director at Direct Action for Rights and Equality from 1986 to 1994. He was Commissioner at the Rhode Island Energy Coordinating Council from 1992 to 1994. Toney was Lead Organizer at the Workers Association for Guaranteed Employment from 1982 to 1985. He earned a Doctor of Philosophy degree in sociology from the University of California, Berkeley. Toney is a board member of the ACLU of Northern California, California Shakespeare Theater, Consumer Federation of California and the National Whistleblower Center. This position requires Senate confirmation and the compensation is $50 per diem. Toney is a Democrat.

###