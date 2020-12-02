Recruiting for Good Launches LA's Funnest Creative Foodie Kids Gig for Hanukkah
Inspire Your Kids to Participate and Land the Funnest Gig 'Kids Get Paid to Eat,' Review the Best Food in LA www.KidsGetPaidtoEat.com
We Help Companies Find Talented Professionals and Generate Proceeds to Do Good www.RecruitingforGood.com
Staffing agency, Recruiting for Good is searching for 5 foodie kids to taste LA's best sufganiyot, write reviews, and get paid for creating writing gig.
This Hanukkah, R4G is sponsoring 'Kids Get Paid to Eat;' fun creative writing 'paid gig for kids.'
According to Recruiting for Good, Founder, Carlos Cymerman, "We're looking for 5 passionate foodie kids, who love to eat, and use their creative writing talent (to write reviews) and inform the community about LA's Best Sufganiyot."
How Kids Qualify for Fun Paid Foodie Gig
1. Kids Must Attend Middle School and Live on the Westside.
2. Kids write a 5 sentence review of their mom's cooking; the funnest, and most authentic entries win paid gig.
3. Entries are hand printed, parents take pictures and email entries to sara(at)recruitingforgood(dot)com.
Winners chosen for Paid Gigs for Kids on December 9, 2020.
Carlos Cymerman, "Participate today to have fun, and surprise your mom, with the most awesome review of her food...she will treasure it forever."
About
Since 1998, Recruiting for Good has been a purpose driven staffing company. Companies retain our recruiting agency to find talented and value driven professionals who love to use their talent for good in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, Operations, and Sales. www.RecruitingforGood.com. We create, inspire, and lead work programs to improve the quality of life for families. www.WeLoveWorkPrograms.com. R4G is on a fun mission to help raise $25,000 thru placements for Paid Summer Gigs for Kids.
In Summer 2021, Recruiting for Good is sponsoring Fun Paid Gigs for Kids. Following on the success of our community project, 'Kids Get Paid to Eat' learn work habits, and grow from within. The creative summer gigs are perfect for talented 7th and 8th graders, who love to work, learn positive habits, and have fun. Yes, Recruiting for Good is sponsoring paid gigs for kids to work remotely from their home in LA. www.SummerGigs4Kids.com
Dreaming Donuts, Recruiting for Good is sponsoring the weekly creative writing contest; takes 10 minutes to participate and complete. Why creative writing contests? We teach kids to love work….participate, have fun fulfilling experiences, and grow from within. Kids can learn to use their imagination; find their passion, purpose, and play. Every week, a new subject will be available to inspire kids to learn more visit www.DreamingDonuts.com
Carlos Cymerman
Recruiting for Good
+1 310-720-8324
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn