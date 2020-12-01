Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Two Mile Run Road Closed in Sugarcreek Borough, Venango County

​Two Mile Run Road (Route 4001) is closed from Route 8/62 to Keely Road in Sugarcreek Borough, Venango County due to downed trees on utility lines.

No estimated reopening time is available at this time.  

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

MEDIA CONTACT: Jill Harry, 814-678-5035

