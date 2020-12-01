Learn to identify trees in winter at Dec. 12 MDC program near Branson

BRANSON, Mo. – Leaf shape isn’t the only way to tell one species of tree from another. There are several ways to tell trees apart and those methods come in handy at this time of year.

People who would like to learn more about how to identify trees in winter should register for the Missouri Department of Conservation’s (MDC) program “Winter Tree ID,” a free event from 1-2:30 p.m. on Dec. 12 at MDC’s Shepherd of the Hills Conservation Center. The Shepherd of the Hills Conservation Center is part of MDC’s Shepherd of the Hills Hatchery and is located at 483 Hatchery Road on the west end of Lake Taneycomo near Branson.

Identifying trees in winter can be a valuable skill. If you’re cutting firewood, clearing timber or doing a landscaping project; it’s good to know what trees you’re removing and what you’re leaving to grow on the landscape. Winter tree ID is not as daunting of a task as some may think. Bark texture, bark color, branch arrangement, and overall tree shape are some of the more obvious differences.

At the Dec. 12 program, MDC Naturalist Leah Eden will begin by discussing some of the traits that distinguish one tree from another. After this, program participants will be able to test their winter tree ID skills on a short hike on a nearby trail.

This program is limited to 10 people. Participants should dress for the weather since all parts of the program will be outside. Participants will meet outside the Conservation Center building and social distancing will be required. Register for this program at mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/175188

People wanting more information about this program or other events at MDC’s Shepherd of the Hills Conservation Center can call 417-334-4865, ext. 0. Staff at MDC facilities across the state are holding virtual and some in-person programs. A listing of these events can be found at mdc.mo.gov/regions.