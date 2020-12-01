Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,089 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 195,015 in the last 365 days.

St. Johnsbury Barracks/ Arrest Prior to Requisition

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 20A406057

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. J. Lewis                              

STATION: VSP St. Johnsbury                     

CONTACT#: 802-222-4680

 

DATE/TIME: 11/29/20 1253 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Miller Road, Corinth

VIOLATION: Arrest Prior to Requisition

 

ACCUSED: Jermaine Robertson Haney                                              

AGE: 21

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Corinth, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On November 29th 2020 at approximately 1253 hours Troopers

with the VT State Police responded to a mental health incident on Miller Road in

Corinth. Troopers responded and arranged for a mental health evaluation. While

on scene Troopers learned that one of the people identified as Jermaine

Robertson Haney, had an active warrant for his arrest out of Rhode Island for

Sexual Offender Failure to Notify Change of Address. Robertson Haney was taken

into custody and transported to the Bradford VT State Police Outpost for

processing. Following processing Robertson Haney was lodged at the Northeast

Vermont Correctional Complex for lack of $5000 bail.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 11/30/20           

COURT: Orange

LODGED - LOCATION: NERCC   

BAIL: $5000.00

MUG SHOT:  NOT AVAILABLE

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

You just read:

St. Johnsbury Barracks/ Arrest Prior to Requisition

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.