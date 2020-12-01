St. Johnsbury Barracks/ Arrest Prior to Requisition
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 20A406057
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. J. Lewis
STATION: VSP St. Johnsbury
CONTACT#: 802-222-4680
DATE/TIME: 11/29/20 1253 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Miller Road, Corinth
VIOLATION: Arrest Prior to Requisition
ACCUSED: Jermaine Robertson Haney
AGE: 21
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Corinth, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On November 29th 2020 at approximately 1253 hours Troopers
with the VT State Police responded to a mental health incident on Miller Road in
Corinth. Troopers responded and arranged for a mental health evaluation. While
on scene Troopers learned that one of the people identified as Jermaine
Robertson Haney, had an active warrant for his arrest out of Rhode Island for
Sexual Offender Failure to Notify Change of Address. Robertson Haney was taken
into custody and transported to the Bradford VT State Police Outpost for
processing. Following processing Robertson Haney was lodged at the Northeast
Vermont Correctional Complex for lack of $5000 bail.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 11/30/20
COURT: Orange
LODGED - LOCATION: NERCC
BAIL: $5000.00
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.