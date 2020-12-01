St. Johnsbury Barracks/ Arrest Prior to Requisition

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 20A406057

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. J. Lewis

STATION: VSP St. Johnsbury

CONTACT#: 802-222-4680

DATE/TIME: 11/29/20 1253 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Miller Road, Corinth

VIOLATION: Arrest Prior to Requisition

ACCUSED: Jermaine Robertson Haney

AGE: 21

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Corinth, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On November 29th 2020 at approximately 1253 hours Troopers

with the VT State Police responded to a mental health incident on Miller Road in

Corinth. Troopers responded and arranged for a mental health evaluation. While

on scene Troopers learned that one of the people identified as Jermaine

Robertson Haney, had an active warrant for his arrest out of Rhode Island for

Sexual Offender Failure to Notify Change of Address. Robertson Haney was taken

into custody and transported to the Bradford VT State Police Outpost for

processing. Following processing Robertson Haney was lodged at the Northeast

Vermont Correctional Complex for lack of $5000 bail.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 11/30/20

COURT: Orange

LODGED - LOCATION: NERCC

BAIL: $5000.00

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.