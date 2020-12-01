HarLau Productions Options Documentary and Horror Film scripts bringing its current film slate to $7.6MM

HarLau Productions has recently positioned itself to option the rights to two projects; ‘Steps to Redemption, The Dave Hill Story’ and ‘Cell Block Z’.

DURHAM, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, December 1, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HarLau Productions, headquartered in Durham NC, has recently optioned the rights to “Steps to Redemption | The Dave Hill Story”, a Documentary Feature Film and ‘Cell Block Z’, a Horror Feature Film, bringing its current slate of films to $7.6MM. With both projects fitting into HarLau Production’s mission to continue to seek out emerging works and bring them to the screen, Director and Producer, Paula Lauzon continues to increase her impression in the entertainment industry. ‘In the middle of a pandemic, not only did we review screenplays but took the opportunity to advance them as well.’ ‘We continue to do our due diligence when appropriately making selections that align with our production company’s mission statement’, Lauzon said. She also mentioned that, ‘Our objective is to ensure that our films are viewed by mass market global audiences as well as return profits to the film's investors and ALL of its profit participants.’ 'We are also ensuring to accentuate distinct talent on our production team as well as in front of the camera', Lauzon stated. 'I am making certain that we continue to bring in meaningful stories that that not only entertains our audiences but empowers them as well.'

‘Steps to Redemption’ is a classic story of a man’s struggle to conquer both nature and adversity. It also brings awareness to PTSD, which requires more exposure, especially now. It is the story of one man’s courage to hike an 8,000+ foot trail up the side of an active volcano at the age of 55 after an accident that physically and mentally injured him, and after years of physical and emotional struggle.

‘Cell Block Z’, written by Joe McGarvey, is a horror film that deals with a zombie outbreak which turns a sleepy Texas prison into a waking nightmare – its inhabitants having become flesh-eating monsters. Can the warden trust the convicts he’s spent a lifetime imprisoning and work together to make it out alive?

Spring 2020 saw HarLau Productions optioning the rights to “Inimicus”, a short film script created by Thomas Gidlow under his Skyphire Entertainment banner. The 19-page screenplay, which is now being reworked as a Feature Film, delves into post-traumatic stress disorder via the story’s lead character, a former soldier struggling to adapt to life after several tours of military duty.

Lauzon has spent years in Hollywood building her foundation as an actress and now resides in the Triangle region of North Carolina. She is active in acting, directing, producing, and casting films and is owner of The Durham School of Acting as well as her production company, which opened in the middle of a pandemic in North Carolina.

HarLau Productions is currently pitching its projects to potential investors for financing.

You can find out more about Harlau Productions at HarLauProductions.com.

