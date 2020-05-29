HarLau Productions “Inimicus” Drama has completed casting and is set to begin filming by early 2021

DURHAM, NC, UNITED STATES, May 29, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “Inimicus” by HarLau Productions

Drama has completed casting and is set to begin filming by early 2021

As announced by HarLau Productions, the debut production from producer/director Paula Lauzon titled “Inimicus” has completed its casting search and will begin filming in late 2020/early 2021. Jeff Briggs, together with Katherine McHargue, are the lead actors of the film, which centers around a former soldier struggling from the effects of Post-traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD).

Briggs, a native North Carolinian, began his acting career in 2005. To date, he has appeared in over forty film projects with several others currently in post-production. McHargue, who hails from Virginia, began her acting career in 2010 and has worked in front as well as behind the camera on several TV shows. Both are represented by Beverly J. Brock, The Brock Agency, Inc., North Carolina.

“Inimicus” also stars David Afflick, Lee Darnell, and Lawrence Gilligan. Anthony Varon will be producing the film while Lauzon will be directing.

The story follows Clyde Duncan, a former soldier who struggles to reintegrate into normal life after several tours of military duty. Despite his best efforts, Clyde's inner demons take center stage as his wife and friends try desperately to keep his PTSD from consuming his life.

“The artistic mission of this film is to try to inspire viewers that there is more to be gained from life by not giving up hope,” said Lauzon. “We want to create something pleasing to audiences but we also hope it inspires them to get involved any way they can to help people with this terrible disease.”

"Inimicus" shines a light on the very real trauma that so many returning from the battlefield face on a daily basis. As of this writing, PTSD affects approximately 3.5 percent of U.S. adults, and an estimated one in 11 people will be diagnosed with PTSD in their lifetime.

HarLau Productions Mission Statement

Our mission is to develop, finance, produce, and distribute Feature Films, Short Films, Web/TV Series, and more in various genres. This will be done by purchasing screenplays from writers around the country and possibly the globe. Being a professional writer is not just a moniker but something that is earned. Writers are very good at their craft and HarLau Productions intends to have their stories told. Our aim is to ensure that our projects are viewed by global audiences and return profits to the film's investors and all of its profit participants. Our full intention is to be working on films that not only offer entertainment to the viewing audience, but that also have a purposeful mission.