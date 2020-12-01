Fast Delivery of Industrial Packaging Tools and Supplies Available Across the U.S.

B2B Industrial Packaging, a GenNx360 company, is expanding the number of coast-to-coast distribution locations to better serve clients.

We have created, and continue to develop, this distribution network in order to ensure our clients get the exact products they need when they need them.” — B2B Industrial Packaging CEO Bill Drake

ADDISON, ILL., U.S., December 1, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- B2B Industrial Packaging, a GenNx360 company, is expanding the number of coast-to-coast distribution locations to better serve clients with fast delivery and an ever-growing range of industrial packaging products. B2B Industrial Packaging CEO Bill Drake said, “We recognize, particularly during these challenging COVID-related times, that our clients do not have the bandwidth to wait for critical products or deal with issues such as backorders. We have created, and continue to develop, this distribution network in order to ensure they get the exact products they need when they need them.”

The constantly growing network of distribution points includes Addison, Ill.; Houston and Fort Worth, Texas; Salinas, Calif.; Los Angeles; Portland and Eugene, Ore.; Seattle; Kansas City, Kan. and Phoenix. In addition, B2B Industrial Packaging has access to a comprehensive system of distribution centers through vendor partnerships and their membership in Packaging Distributors of America (PDA). Included in the network are several tool repair centers and a will call center that provide fast tool repair and fast delivery. At these facilities, B2B Industrial Packaging is able to process most pieces of equipment that relate to industrial packaging and construction. This includes strapping tools, nail and staple guns, air compressors, generators and more. All repairs are covered by a 45-day warranty.

PDA is a national network of premiere packaging distributors that generate over $1.75 billion annually in industrial packaging sales. With more than 60 strategically positioned distributor locations, PDA has the ability to service customers at the local level. The organization leverages engineering and technology with environmentally-responsible practices to deliver consistency in client relations, services, products and handling. For national and regional accounts, PDA works at the corporate level to develop programs built around each firm's specific needs.

Servicing more than 6,000 active clients, B2B Industrial Packaging sells a full range of packaging equipment and supplies including steel strapping, stretch film, and fasteners to clients throughout the U.S. and Mexico. B2B Industrial Packaging is unique in that it also operates state-of-the-art strapping and fastener tool repair facilities that service the entire U.S. Headquarters are in Addison, Ill. To contact B2B Industrial Packaging, call 1-877-222-5747, email Caitlin Montgomery at cmontgomery@b2bind.com, or visit www.B2BInd.com. For media inquiries, contact Jeanna Van Rensselar at Smart PR Communications; jeanna@smartprcommunications.com 630-363-8081.