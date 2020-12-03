Expect Lace and So Much More: Meet 2020’s Number One Lingerie Retailer
The Perfect Fit: Expect Lace Has Their Clients Covered From 30A to 42JPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As any woman knows, one size I never fit all, especially when it comes to lingerie. Beautiful bodies come in all shapes and sizes, but unfortunately, the lingerie industry has set parameters on what is considered sexy and acceptable; until now. Expect Lace, the number one luxury lingerie retailer is creating a movement of body positivity and empowerment across the globe.
Eighty percent of women wear the wrong size bra, often resulting in uncomfortable cuts and unflattering cup sizes. Founded and created by lingerie expert Shaw Lewis, Expect Lace is rapidly gaining attention worldwide for their masterful and methodical sizing technique which utilizes the mastered technique from Shaw’s 15 years of experience in the lingerie industry.
Offering gorgeous, figure-flattering bras and lingerie ranging from sizes 30A to 42J, Expect Lace is bridging the gap that the lingerie industry has left wide open for years. Every woman deserves to feel sexy, confident, and comfortable in both their everyday underwear and their “back of the dresser” lingerie, and now they can.
Carrying some of the world’s top brands and using only high-quality materials, Expect Lace is quite literally redefining the lingerie shopping experience; helping women finally discover their real size and appreciate the simple pleasure of a properly fitted bra.
“I always dreamed of offering my clients an attainable luxury experience while shopping for lingerie. I wanted to bridge the gap between “sexy and everyday” bras. I take pride in not only offering such an extensive background in lingerie but also having an opportunity to show women that you can wear lace you can feel sexy every day! It doesn’t have to be for special occasions. We’re no gimmicks here, we’re experts that love helping women feel confident. We offer an experience you just can’t find at the mall or department stores.” - Shaw Lewis, Founder & CEO
Through proof of concept, dedication to the craft, and unwavering commitment to redefining the lingerie experience; Shaw Lewis’ purpose-driven vision has come to fruition with Expect Lace. Lingerie and bodies are not one size fit all, but with the proper sizing, confidence can be.
About Expect Lace
Expect Lace is a luxury lingerie retailer, specializing in hard to find sizes and custom bra fittings to find every client’s perfect fit. Founded by Shaw Lewis, Expect Lace has rapidly become the gold standard not only in quality but in customer service as well. Over 15 years of experience in the lingerie industry, Shaw Lewis sought to create an experience that has historically been lacking in the luxury lingerie space: customization. The art of expert bra fittings can make a worlds difference in finding lingerie that not only fits comfortably but also provides the confidence every woman seeks when “slipping into something more comfortable”.
