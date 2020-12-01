Holiday Scratchers from New Mexico Lottery Available Now

ALBUQUERQUE – ‘Tis the season for Red and Green Holiday Scratchers from the New Mexico Lottery, now on sale in stores.

This year’s holiday games include four Scratchers in red and green colors – popular for the holidays and the colors of New Mexico’s favorite food, chile. They make convenient gifts that are easy to find, easy to wrap and fun to receive.

“Holiday $25” is a $1 game featuring thousands of $25 top prizes.

“Holiday Doubler” is a $2 game featuring $500 top prizes and more than one hundred $100 prizes.

$3 “Candy Cane Doubler” is a crossword-style game featuring top prizes of $30,000.

And, $5 “Happy Holidays” features a 5X multiplier and $500 top prizes.

Please play responsibly

Every year, many players find that Scratchers are the perfect gift to add to a stocking, use as a tag on a gift, or place in a card.

But please keep in mind, they are not child’s play. Lottery tickets are for adults ages 18 and older. Early gambling experiences are a risk factor for later gambling problems.

For responsible gaming information, please contact The New Mexico Council on Problem Gambling at 1-800-572-1142 or visit nmcpg.org.

Legislative Lottery Scholarships

All profits from the sale of New Mexico Lottery games fund an in-state college tuition assistance program. Since 1996, the New Mexico Lottery has raised $873 million for education and more than 128,000 students have attended college on Legislative Lottery Scholarships.

information about Legislative Lottery Scholarships is available at www.nmlottery.com.

